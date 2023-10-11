Cody has been in and out of the hospital twice this month so far with blood clotting. He will be admitted if further clotting is found as he is fully anticoagulated, meaning he is on blood thinners, but they have failed, and he has new clotting despite the anticoagulants.

Sadly, people who have not educated themselves on APS have told him, "It can't be real," "You must be faking it," and more. His first set of hospital physicians thought his blood clots must have been from COVID-19 infection, but he never tested positive for COVID.

In 2022, he was diagnosed with APS, and repeated negative nucleocapsid tests showed he never had a COVID-19 natural infection. APS can occur after viral infection, as well as chemicals and vaccines. His autoimmune blood clotting disorder is linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the literature, Cody's published case study, and according to his attending hospital physicians, APS is marked by repeat blood clotting that comes about by the body attacking the proteins that prevent blood clots in the body.

The human body has proteins that clot blood and proteins that keep the blood from clotting, and they are normally in balance. When the body attacks the proteins that prevent the blood from clotting, this brings about repeated blood clotting events and is known as Antiphospholipid Syndrome.

In women, APS can cause repeat miscarriages, and pregnant women are tested in most OBGYN settings for APS.

What is sad is that those who pushed vaccines are often not aware of this syndrome, and it is even sadder that they would question those who repeatedly suffer from repeated blood clotting and who fight for their life without testing further.

Cody has a published case study, and numerous articles explain these autoimmune blood clotting disorders associated with vaccines (both pre-pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines), including antiphospholipid syndrome.

If one researches and looks for these journal articles, one will see that these cases are valid and valuable in the medical community.

In speaking with physicians worldwide, I learned that most physicians are not familiar with the above information about APS manifestation after vaccination. We hope to bring attention to this life-threatening condition and encourage those with repeat blood clotting after vaccination to talk to their doctor about APS testing.

Patients can suffer or perish with delayed diagnosis and failed diagnosis.

In 2021, after his "vaccine," he was in and out of hospitals for five months with continued blood clotting until he was diagnosed with Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS).

He nearly died before he had proper treatment. Now, in 2023, he has "failed" the two different types of blood thinners, meaning that his body is clotting even though he was fully anti-coagulated.

Cody is not alone; many people who have been diagnosed with APS after their COVID-19 shots have reached out to him and us.

About the author: Some may know me from my SubStack, appearances speaking about the lipid/LNPs, or testimony regarding my son’s autoimmune antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) injury. I am not a doctor; I am the mother of Cody Hudson, who has a published medical case study and was significantly vaccine-injured at age 21. My research on the COVID-19 vaccine LNP has been published and is used in investigations into the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. I write to bring awareness to these issues as I care for Cody. This information should not be considered medical advice; it can not be used for treatment or diagnosis. Always check with your doctor if you have medical concerns.

