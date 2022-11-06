Informed Consent came from the Nuremberg Trials.

What will come of the Pandemic Trials?

The answer is that nothing will come of them IF we do not recognize our strength in numbers and IF we are not ready when it is time to tell of our injuries and injustices. We can learn from the past. We can begin to prepare for the time that truth and reason have a fighting chance.

Will we see giant advertisement banners in the sky directing us to call attorneys? Maybe, because there has been quite a circus around us for the past (nearly) three years. But hopefully, what we will see is the data and medical pathology in vaccine injury cases finally making its way past the chaotic noise of the pandemic, where the evidence can find a solid voice. Also, hopefully, those who lost jobs or college careers, and more due to business losses, mandates, failed policies, hospital failures, and forced vaccinations, will be heard.

I hope that the many people who did not initially hear the cries of others or were distracted by the bombardment of a divided world will also want (and demand) answers for us all, even if it means facing hard realities. Many will never want to look at another point of view. However, countless families and injured were affected by illness, injury, loss of loved ones, social and employment issues, and more in the pandemic. They deserve truth, reason, and justice. They suffer. We suffer. At this point, it is hard not to see it, and there aren’t any excuses for turning away. We must all demand answers.

For those who have suffered, I believe that if you have not been doing so already, now is the time to take notes and write the names of the doctors, the employers, and the details that are crucial to your pandemic story. Gather your medical records, your employment files, and your important documents. Find the time to write down names, dates, and pertinent information, such as the medication you took (for the injured) and the people you spoke with on your journey (unemployed or laid off due to mandates). The important thing is to get your personal information prepared and ready and to do your research on the policy failure, mandate, and health crisis failures and issues that you experienced that harmed you during the pandemic.

Speak out now so you can be counted, so that your medical case is known, and your injuries, loss of employment due to mandates, and the damages from hospital and government pandemic failures (that many suffered) are readied and documented. Do this so that you also find connections with the organizations and individuals that have suffered similar issues and that may have discovered resources or data that you have not found. Also, make these connections so that others may, in fact, learn from you as you gather data and resources that you can now pass on to others (watch my Substack for a list of resources and organizations that help the vaccine injured, and that can inform you about the strides made in stopping the mandates (coming soon)).

We must prepare together and work together to bring about the needed changes to these pandemic policy issues and public health crisis failures that are surely coming. Our focus should be on these tasks. We must keep in mind that not everyone will “have their day in court.” Not every voice may be heard individually, but voices will be heard, and we can stand together in this as the parties, such as the vaccine manufacturers or certain politicians or leaders (either by negligence or that knowingly allowed suffering), are held accountable so that this does not happen again.

We were made to be divided, and some chose to be divided, but we were certainly given the fuel by our “leaders” (some encouraged others to report the unvaccinated, etc.) on issues of health, life, or death. We should have stood united. Now, we must join forces in these issues and bring our collective information forward to the podium so that whoever “has the mic” and is allowed to speak is made aware of each of our stories and each of the issues, not just some of them. Doing nothing will bring about nothing, and in this case, will certainly see more harms come to us. Keeping quiet about vaccine injury or forced vaccinations in your workplace is not an option. The truth must be told, and accountability of the offending parties is not negotiable.

With a loud and abundant call for accountability of those responsible taking place, we should be prepared with our evidence. We haven’t been taken seriously in countless instances, but we still need to be ready for the day we are heard loud and clear.

For example, in my family and for the groups that I have become involved with, I help the Vaccine Injured. I have been gathering information to help prove these injuries and injustices when help finally comes to expose these issues and brings justice for those that were wronged. There is no question of whether I should be doing this. My son suffered a life-threatening vaccine injury that has left him disabled for life and with a life-long blood clotting disorder. He is one of countless injured and wronged souls. We must protect and help each of them along this journey to justice.

So, for the vaccine injured, causation (cause of the illness or injury) is important for the injured to get the help they need in many cases. It is also important to speak of these findings when they are known so that they are exposed and so that others do not suffer from the injuries that these brave souls have suffered.

Gathering causation documents is one of the ways I am readying us to bring this information forward. The sometimes deadly, hurtful, life-changing lapses of global and local government planning, negligent decision-making, and downright policy thefts during the pandemic have taken away the voices of many. A silenced population is unacceptable, and to meet those who have stolen the voices head-on, one must be prepared and have their “army” of supporters and fellow injured at their side.

It is important for the scientific method for the information that is gathered to be shared. Vaccine injury causation has been proven in some cases already. In this world of medicine, pathology often speaks louder than words, and it tells the story that words sometimes cannot. Establishing the cause of an injury is important, especially when so many have been injured.

Not all will have direct causation proven. That just won’t be possible. But, within reason, I suspect that it will soon be discovered that more pathways to Vaccine Injury causation detection are on the horizon. I can’t be aware of every study that points to causation in vaccine injury. Still, many studies are now providing information about the spike protein and myocarditis, and many more will emerge. In this instance alone, warnings have now been placed on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines alerting consumers of this possibility. That is one step in the right direction, the outcry and evidence were too great to ignore, and now others are warned. It is, of course, a tragedy that so many suffered and died.

As I learn more about my son’s vaccine injury, I learn more about causation. I am documenting that information about the LNP (lipid nanoparticle) and how it can cause these issues. Soon we will all likely learn more that will help the world find a reason beyond the chaos in these issues. In the meantime, I am organizing this information and sharing it with those who need it or even those who want to point out their questions with my research. This is vital information to share, but after all, these documents that I bring forward are the vaccine industry’s own documents and medical literature that is available for all of us to see. We are here to learn how to recover and how to get to the bottom of these medical questions, aren’t we?

For others, if the issues that caused you harm in the pandemic policy failures involve your employment or even your housing, you can ready yourself, of course. These are things we all may know or think about, but maybe if we just say them out loud to each other and go over our strategies, we can focus on that day when reason comes roaring back into our lives and chases the chaotic suppression of these truths away.

Moving forward towards justice:

When the experts have their data and medical cases that can prove uninformed consent, willful misconduct, or suppression of facts and more, my hope is that the data, the medical cases, and pathology in these cases will go to court in the capable hands of knowledgeable physicians who will speak out in highly publicized trials. Sadly, even heartbreaking, we have seen this before with Nuremberg. The trials that exposed mass wrongdoings and crimes against humanity helped to bring about change in the past that lasted for decades. Many say new trials are needed for our world to move on. I say that the truth must come to light, and justice must take place.

It has to be noted that countless others can’t or won’t allow themselves to see the issues that churn around them, like a violent storm with injuries, loss of business, school shutdowns, and more. Of course, they then fight against truths that are presented to them because, by whatever means, they do not see the pandemic's reality. This is common in life, even in households where one toxic family member can divide multiple people. They can’t see what is dividing them because the toxic party gains too much by keeping the ruse going.

And, if you think you are too clever to have been duped by toxicity that targeted you and your thinking, I say, very simply, when your children want to pull the wool over your eyes to gain something, they will do so more times than you think, and their efforts in this come from a place of innocence. But think about what experienced politicians and drug companies (who have millions of dollars spent in keen and tricky advertising and who have employed the tactics of the brightest political strategists), have potentially subjected you to in order to have you align with their pandemic marketing. If they were able to twist your thinking, you likely wouldn’t be aware of their efforts unless, in fact, your child nearly died and the evidence hit your household like a nightmare come to life, gripping every heartbeat and breath of your child. The truth sometimes is ruthless, and I pray to God that you find it before it finds you.

Some of us knew and fought against it. I fought against it. And some were duped. My son was duped and nearly died; even though we had feared this would happen, he could not fathom that his peers and his leaders would mislead him or abandon him. Both took place. Some chose to ignore it or simply could not see the reality of the pandemic injustices around them. Our family members did this; they ignored the early calls for a closer look into the vaccines. It was unbelievable and even unfathomable. But, when our son clung to life, their reality shattered hard, but they picked up the phone and said, “how can I help.” Thank God.

This same story above can be told about vaccine mandates, lockdowns, and more.

How do we Find Reason and Justice?

Those that are suffering can look towards a better time, perhaps a time of prosperity and dignity for them, as so many have been harmed. The days ahead to get there will be tough, but we have all been through so much already. Telling these truths in a forum where many may be heard should bring some peace to these battered souls (my son included, and his new friend in hope, Adam (the severely vaccine-injured former rugby player in England), who both suffer condemnation from ill-informed members of society for the crime of having taken the vaccine and nearly dying for it.

Adam and my child (and all the weary who have walked in their shoes) should know that now, an army of attorneys, advocates, victims, and physicians are working behind the scenes to bring these truths to the public, and not just for vaccine injuries. Slowly, as these groups join together with brave senators and politicians to help bring about this change, I believe that these efforts may lead to trials and justice for the harmed.

But these brave and weary loved ones and neighbors can only tell their truths IF we keep the politicians in place that speak to them and repeat them as they fight for justice. We must also urge the politicians who do not speak out on these injustices (of the vaccine injured, the pandemic failed mandates, failed pandemic policies, and attacks on our physicians and more) to stand up for our fellow humans and make changes to protect us. As my son says, “this is not a partisan issue; this is a human issue.”

For our politicians not to see that there are grave concerns with the Covid-19 vaccine safety, they would have to be purposefully doing so or ill-equipped for the job of listening to the voice of the people and of the experts that led the world of medicine, not less than 24 months ago. There is an army of them, that is, in fact, speaking out and calling for the shots to be stopped.

And for the politician not to see the harms in the failed hospital policies and mandates, the lockdowns, and other restrictions, job losses, etc., again, they would have to be purposefully doing so or ill-equipped for the job of listening to the voice of the people and of the experts who are crying out for justice and change.

What is all the Fuss about the vaccines?

The Government Says the Shots are Safe & Effective.

First, take a look at the warnings on the Pfizer FDA data sheet that is meant for consumers [10]. Myocarditis is not safe. Additionally, I was given the documentation by Daniel Horowitz of the Blaze, which shows that Covid-19 vaccine injuries and reactions are more common than most would like us to believe. The drug manufacturer shows us that reactions are, in fact, commonly reported as adverse reactions seen in the VAERS reports (over 1,223 reactions by February 2021 (shortly after the vaccines were released)), and many of them were fatal, based on their own documents they were forced to release by the courts March 2022 [8].

Yes, many point out that these were VAERS reports, and that many question VAERS reports, but think for a moment why that may be. Why do we have VAERS reporting if the drug manufacturers simply deny that the injuries exist or claim that they can’t be attributed to the vaccines? I first want to ask if the people saying this have ever had to file a VAERS report. I have. Would those that question VAERS have us believe that all the VAERS reports are false? That makes no sense. If the FDA and the CDC, and the drug manufacturers all say VAERS is unreliable, then why have you not fixed it with your multi-billions of dollars? Because it does not benefit them to do so.

I think I will trust my fellow man, to a greater extent, to report their vaccine injury to the world to help save the lives of others. I am not naïve; I know that there are always outliers and bad players, but if I can admit this and realize this, please do the same. Think of who has the most gain in vaccine injuries being non-existent.

Remember, countless families now have living proof of these unnecessary vaccine injuries in our homes and our lives as we care for the people that are suffering the afflictions that the drug manufacturers already knew about but kept quiet about. This silence on the part of the vaccine manufacturers regarding the history of the known toxicity of the lipids in the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines can be found in 22 years’ worth of research that cautions and warns against utilizing the lipid technology in the current mRNA vaccines due to instability and adverse events that can be fatal. This information can be found in the citations and reference material on my Substack pages.

As I contacted doctors and professionals all over the world to discuss or consider these findings with me; once the Brave Dr. Lawrie and the brave journalist Daniel Horowitz gave my voice a platform, I have seen numerous reports and mentions of PEG and PEGylated lipids and the known harms of this chemical. More are being sent to me. This tells me that our voices are being echoed by many and will be heard by many more as we keep up our efforts to speak the truth.

We also know that years of data show that Myocardial damage was the number one reaction/warning in the early PEGylated lipid drugs and pharmaceuticals (see the black box at the top of the document)[8]. We know that immune reactions that led to anaphylaxis and “sometimes death” were listed as the second reaction/warning. We know that these warnings state that the reactions to the liposomes (AKA lipids AKA PEGylated lipids) were the components thought to present these reactions per the vaccine maker’s own literature and words [9].

I could explain further and talk about what is in the studies, but you should see for yourself. You may ask me questions about where to find the medical documents, and I can show you the data or research if I have it. If not, let’s go look for it and ask for it if we can’t find it together. But if you see startling information about the Covid-19 vaccines, be brave, tell others the truth, and I will do the same.

Please stand up and speak out on each of the pandemic failure issues:

Be Prepared- Be Strong- Be United. Justice and Reason are Coming. Make your voice known. Ready yourself. Stay in touch with those who are able to stand up for you when you are weak. As for me, and the people that support those who were wronged, we will stand up for the injured and the broken and work to bring about the changes that will expose the truth.

We will act out of love but stand firm when punches are thrown our way, knowing that the ones that throw these punches have innocent children that need protection and that the children are always watching us in what we do. So, I won’t fight with you if you disagree with me; but please try to understand I don’t have time for meaningless debates. I will look for answers with you, but if you don’t seek answers and only complain, please leave your complaint about me with the FDA; they are efficient, these days, I hear (kidding). But this very simple idea rings true in the pandemic injustices: If you aren’t working towards a solution, you are part of the problem.

The volunteer and advocacy group that I work with and the doctors that I work with know these truths and will stand up for them with all that we are. We have lived through this pandemic seeing the illness, death, and injury up close.

Hopefully, this is the last pandemic world event that will be known to humanity. But if we don’t stand up for these souls and demand change, we will indeed see more tragedies like this, as we can’t be prepared for anything to come if we never got it right when we were in the midst of the current pandemic tragedy.

We have work to do to save children from toxins and allergens in these mandated “vaccines,” and sadly, some of these kids may be your own. Wish us well, and please study and learn along with us, along with those working to expose the truth and those who get on the phone and find caring doctors or locate advocates for the injured or suffering to find housing resources, etc. We are readying for a brighter future.

As for my peers and me, we are readying for truth and reason to come out in trials that we pray will help those that suffered. We will stand up for justice, and we cannot stand by and watch others get injured by these mandates and vaccines.

Stay tuned in the next week (in the first week of December) for a list of the volunteer and advocacy agencies helping the vaccine injured and fighting for changes and justice surrounding the pandemic mandates.

Heather Hudson,

Mother to one brave young man

For reference, here are a few resources that provide some information on the detection of vaccine injuries (many physicians also have information on these subjects that can be researched). More information and resources are coming on other pandemic issues like lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and Remdesivir (in the first week of December):

Spike Protein Vaccine Injury as shown in Pathology: https://rumble.com/v1nn908-a-case-of-necrotizing-encephalitis-and-myocarditis-after-mrna-vaccine-injec.html Dr. Robert Malone: Discussion of the PEGylated lipid vaccine allergy here (this is limited to allergy, further essential info below): See 21:45 in this video. Dr. Lawrie's substack and my substack give in-depth information on the mechanisms of Lipid LNP Vaccine Injury here:

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet on PEGylated Lipid LNP Covind-19 Vaccine injury here: https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-to-treat-vaccine-injuries-dr-elizabeth-lee-vliet_4702267.html Lipid Shell Vaccine injury Detection- The Blaze: Here Dr. Eduardo Balbona and I speak with Daniel Horowitz, editor of The Blaze. Listen to Dr. B explain how he diagnosed vaccine injury.

Myocardial damage may lead to congestive heart failure and may occur as the total cumulative dose of doxorubicin HCl approaches 550 mg/m2 Cardiac toxicity may also occur at lower cumulative doses with mediastinal irradiation or concurrent cardiotoxic agents (5.1).

Acute infusion-related reactions , sometimes reversible upon terminating or slowing infusion, occurred in up to 10% of patients. Serious and sometimes fatal allergic/anaphylactoid-like infusion reactions have been reported. Medications/emergency equipment to treat such reactions should be available for immediate use (5.2).

Later at the end of section 5.2 : ”The majority of infusion-related events occurred during the first infusion. Similar reactions have not been reported with conventional doxorubicin and they presumably represent a reaction to the DOXIL liposomes or one of its surface components .”

Hand-Foot Syndrome (HFS) : Patients who experience tingling or burning, redness, flaking, bothersome swelling, small blisters, or small sores on the palms of their hands or soles of their feet (symptoms of Hand-Foot Syndrome) should notify their physician. (Information added as my son suffered something very similar, with sores developing and then bleeding on his hands and feet. (Found off to the right of document 8 above, under “Warnings & Precautions”.) Pfizer- Comirnaty (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) Indication, Authorized Use, and Important Safety Information: Provided for you to look at the anaphylaxis, myocarditis, and general safety information https://www.comirnaty.com/?gclid=CjwKCAjw5P2aBhAlEiwAAdY7dC1ZrZ5H_OpPVykWRSk72u3_GiZnI8ARash80TPIs9PI2fc11g9O3BoCNi4QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds



