Despite months of media attention after Congress reported that the vaccine-injured programs are failing and need reform, the injured still have not been helped! You would not stand still if your loved one were suffering without medicine or medical programs to help them survive or preserve their health.

Please stand up for those whose voices have been censored, whose injuries were not addressed, and who were left without a path to urgently needed, timely medical care programs during the pandemic. Your voice is needed now!

When an individual is vaccine injured, they are not immediately placed on medical care programs at the time of injury and have no hope of obtaining timely care from ANY proposed or current program.

Vaccine injury medical needs and urgency can be as significant as a cancer patient’s urgency and medical needs, but the vaccine injured do not receive the same “Compassionate Allowances” expedited Medicaid or Medicare that cancer patients receive.

Congress recognizes the “compensation programs” as failing programs. They require two to three years plus wait times with no guaranteed medical care at the end of this wait.

This has left the injured fighting for medical care programs and fighting for their lives for years, waiting for these failed programs to (maybe) help them.

They are also being denied disability.

Despite his multiple disability diagnosis by many doctors, Cody was denied his disability claim. He is one of countless others. Some need life-saving drugs and immune medications similar to cancer patients but have no way to obtain them due to lost jobs and no income and lost medical insurance due to their disability from Covid-19 vaccines, EUA drugs, or vaccines.

That means people are dying now. This humanitarian crisis was pushed into the shadows, and the incoming administration needs to focus on this now and not months or years down the road. My son and others are fighting for their lives in real time. Help me rattle the cage! The injured are abandoned now and fighting for life now. Six months or two years may be too late. Please urge your state reps to support http://CodysLaw.org now.

We hope to pass this law in as many states as possible, starting in Florida. Please email Governor Ron De Santis and ask him to pass Cody's Law to get medical care for the vaccine injured now. governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com

Please also email Senator Ron Johnson and ask him to help get the word out about Cody's Law to his colleagues in Florida and then to help pass this important law in his state, too! ron_johnson@ronjohnson.senate.gov

Not one of our politicians has been able to get these suffering people medical care NOW; they need it now, not two years after a claim is filed.

Florida legislators are working on getting Cody's Law signed into Florida legislation. Still, it will take public outcry and the voice of the people to show Governor De Santis and the Florida lawmakers that this is the will of the people to care for the vaccine injured. Please take a moment to email and have your voice heard. Even if you signed the petition, please email Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Ron Johnson now (email addresses included above).

Right now, the independent doctors who can help aren't able to help when there is no medical insurance or payment. This is a humanitarian crisis.

Ultimately, the manufacturers must be held liable for these medical claims, and the states can go after them to recover these funds. The most pressing issue is that the legislators must recognize that it is inhumane to allow those who did what they were asked to do by their government to suffer abandonment of their medical needs after their injuries.

Please send emails now asking Governor De Santis to pass Cody’s Law and ask Senator Ron Johnson to bring his colleagues in Florida and other states on board to work with our team to help pass Cody’s Law in every state possible.

Thank you!

Cody’s mom

#CodysLaw

http://CodysLaw.org