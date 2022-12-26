Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) is an autoimmune blood clotting disorder linked to pre-pandemic vaccines and covid-19 mRNA vaccines. What should you know?

Much confusion and debate surrounds blood clotting and autoimmune disorders after Covid-19 vaccines.

My son Cody’s vaccine-linked autoimmune blood clotting disorder is documented within this SubStack publications and in related articles.

It seems surreal that the medical community could debate whether blood clotting disorders are linked to Covid-19 vaccines. Previous vaccines, infusions, lipid emulsifiers, and chemicals are linked to blood clotting and blood clotting disorders, and autoimmune disorders such as Lupus and antiphospholipid syndrome. The inflammatory and immune dysregulation that can take place in past vaccines and past chemical or medical examples of these adverse events and injuries do take place with Covid-19 vaccines. Many studies have documented this to date.

Even so, when Cody experienced his first disease onset (which was similar to CAPS catastrophic Antiphospholipid syndrome (you can read about his journey in other articles in my SubStack), the first set of hospital physicians who attended Cody thought Cody’s blood clots must have been from COVID-19 infection. However, Cody never tested positive for COVID-19 SarsCoV-2, and when he was diagnosed with APS, his repeat negative nucleocapsid tests also showed he never had a COVID-19 natural infection.

This is a serious issue as the hospitals did not look further into what I had asked to look into: Autoimmune blood clotting. Instead, Cody was marked as being hospitalized for Covid-19 infection when he was never positive (see records below). This issue of reporting vaccine-injured patients as Covid-19 infected patients deserves congressional investigation, as when Covid-19 vaccine injuries are reported as Covid-19 infection, the public health databases are inaccurate. When this happens, the medical community is misinformed, and cases like Cody’s can’t be learned from alarmingly inaccurate public health reporting.

This is why, as a mother, I do not want any other parent to endure what I have in navigating Cody’s care of a little-known autoimmune blood clotting disorder linked to vaccines. And, of course, I desperately do not want any other child to endure what Cody has. To prevent this and inform others, I have written on this subject and research it continuously to bring this information to the medical community and parents.

It should be known that according to the studies I have found in this medical research that I conducted in Cody's case and his published pre-print:

Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) is an autoimmune syndrome marked by repeat blood clotting that comes about by the body attacking the proteins that prevent blood clots in the body.

The human body has proteins that clot blood and proteins that keep the blood from clotting, and they are normally in balance.

However, when the body attacks the proteins that prevent the blood from clotting, this brings about repeated blood clotting events and is known as Antiphospholipid Syndrome.

In women, APS can cause repeat miscarriages, and pregnant women are tested in most OBGYN settings for APS.

What is sad is that I have found that those who administer vaccines are often not aware of this syndrome. Speaking with physicians worldwide, I learned that most physicians are not taught the above information about APS manifestation after vaccination (including Covid-19 vaccines). As such, they do not know to look for it.

This information on APS linked to vaccines (especially Covid-19 vaccines (as this global vaccine campaign where larger numbers can be affected) is vital for physicians and parents to know now.

Patients can suffer or perish with delayed diagnosis and failed diagnosis. In 2021, after his Covid-19 mRNA "vaccine," Cody was in and out of hospitals for five months with continued blood clotting until he was diagnosed with Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS). He nearly died before he had proper treatment.

Cody is not alone. Many people who have been diagnosed with APS after their COVID-19 shots have reached out to him, to us.

To help them find information and to help others find information, here are some case reports and data to understand APS and how it and autoimmune disorders can come about after vaccines and Covid-19 mRNA vaccines. Each study also has references to learn more about APS and autoimmune manifestations linked to vaccines:

When APS (Hughes syndrome) met the autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA) https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0961203312438115……

Systemic lupus erythematosus and antiphospholipid syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination. A case report: https://academic.oup.com/mrcr/article/7/1/43/6542744……

Antiphospholipid antibodies and risk of post-COVID-19 vaccination thrombophilia: The straw that breaks the camel's back? https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8159713/

New-­onset autoimmune phenomena post-­COVID-­19 vaccination https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/New%E2%80%90onset-autoimmune-phenomena-post%E2%80%90COVID%E2%80%9019-Chen-Xu/920ad910a00628b2e728ce033590b4267d0839b1

