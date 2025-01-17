Below is my letter to the Florida Senators, urging them to sponsor Cody’s Law “from the senate side,” as no Florida senator has signed on yet, and we have one week from today, Friday the 17th of January 2025, to make that happen before Cody’s Law is “dead in the water.”

In Florida, a bill requires a House representative and a senator to sponsor it and work together to pass it into law. House representatives are sponsoring Cody’s Law, and it is filed now. But we need to reach the heart of one Florida senator to sponsor Cody’s Law “on the senate side.”

If you are a lawmaker in any state reading this, please know that countless vaccine-injured citizens need your help, and I am encouraging you to get involved by reaching out to your colleagues in the Florida Senate. The vaccine-injured need immediate medical care.

I am also sending the below letter to the House Select Subcommittee on Covid-19, Congress, the DOJ, and the fourteen Attorney Generals who may not have seen the Congressional report or AG’s letter but certainly have not seen the individual receipts that the parents, the bereaved and the vaccine-injured have -that I have- on the lack of documentation of vaccine status and the lack of reporting vaccine-injury. Congress detailed the tip of the iceberg only. The receipts in the hands of the vaccine-injured and bereaved are staggering.

Here is my letter to the Florida senators to urge them to set a precedent of compassion for the injured:

Dear Florida Senators,

Good afternoon. I have been reaching out in emails and on your social media, and many other moms, dads, and advocates have also been reaching out to you to talk to you about the need for Cody’s Law to be passed in Florida. Some of you have heard us speak at the Legislative Delegation meetings across the state.

I am Cody's mom, and you might see, if you looked at the information sent to you, that Cody is severely vaccine injured after his Covid-19 vaccines.

The debate that these injuries occurred is not in question; you do not have to take my word. Have you seen the Congressional report or the calls for an investigation by fourteen U.S. Attorney Generals who are looking into the mistreatment of the vaccine injured and the lack of care, reporting, and documentation of these vaccine injuries?

I suspect many of the Florida Senators have not seen this information. As such, I am providing it here and urging Florida Senators to sponsor Cody’s Law from the “Senate side,” as no Florida senator has signed on yet, and we have one week from today to make that happen before Cody’s Law is “dead in the water.”

Knowing this, I hope you will review the information I have provided below and consider sponsoring Cody's Law "from the Senate side." Lives are counting on your bravery to sponsor and support Cody’s law.

Not one program, not the CICP, VICP, or SSDI, provides immediate medical care and medical care programs for those fighting for their lives.

Cody's Law would ensure that those in urgent need receive prompt access to state disability and medical programs without the burden of lengthy disability determinations. Just the same as cancer patients in urgent need of life-saving drugs receive.

My son Cody is left fighting for his life as a multiple stroke victim beginning at age 21, left with a life-long incurable diagnosed autoimmune blood clotting disorder vaccine injury that has ravaged his lungs, his heart, all four limbs, and his brain.

His medical condition is unpredictable, as he can suffer blood clots even though he is fully anticoagulated. He needs an off-label immune medication that we cannot afford called Rituxan, which costs more than what many workers Cody’s age make in a year.

He is disabled, cannot work, and relies on my husband's insurance, but the added medical needs, bills, transportation to appointments, co-pays, and prescriptions are bankrupting us. But we are not alone. Even though Cody is suffering greatly, this legislation is not just about one person; it's about setting a precedent for compassion and support in our state for those who have been harmed.

This email should illuminate the truth about the vaccine injuries, which have been kept in the dark for most of the pandemic.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Cody's Law provides for expedited medical care processing in the programs for which they are already awaiting lengthy claims processes.” H.H.

This letter will give you more information on Cody's case (and countless others) and Cody's Law so that you are aware of the humanitarian crisis and need that exists in helping the vaccine injured to get expedited medical care now, not two or three years from now after a claim is processed and their medical cases have deteriorated without access to medical care and disability services.

I'm unsure if you saw that Representative Webster Barnaby filed Cody's Law on Tuesday, the 14th, in the Florida Legislative House. This is a bill I wrote.

It is filed as HB 149 2025. I hope you can work with Representative Barnaby to help the proposed Cody's Law become a Florida Law. Many are hoping that it will alleviate the suffering of the vaccine-injured Florida citizens left without medical care programs. I am also hoping it will save my son’s life and the lives of others. I can't thank you enough for learning about these issues.

A point of clarification is needed on the proposed bill: I have been getting calls of concern from Covid-19 vaccine individuals alerting me that the word "Medicare" was left out of the filed bill.

I contacted Representative Barnaby’s wonderful aide about assuring the "Medicare" provision is included in the proposed and final bill, and he is looking into having their team amend their filing to include the "Medicare" wording and provisions. It looks like it was accidentally left out on my end after one of the final draft edits that Representative Barnaby was given. I have attached the version of the bill including the words “Medicare” and “Medicaid” as it was originally intended to include both programs.

Why pass Cody’s Law? Most may not know, but testing for vaccine injury was not mandated in this global vaccine campaign during the pandemic. However, $42 billion dollars was spent to test, treat, and for mandatory documentation of covid-19 infections. This particular point was not discussed in Congress, but I have written about it and sent it to legislators and politicians many times.

Congress has addressed the lack of documentation and reporting of vaccine injuries in the past. This issue was again addressed in the October 2024 House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus in their Congressional report (attached).

It was also addressed in June 2023 when Rachelle Walenski testified in Congress, as can be seen on this “X” post where Walenski is shown on video in the House chambers stating the following:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “In her final Congressional testimony in June 2023, outgoing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted, "At a national level, we have never been able to get hospitalization, vaccination, and COVID [data]... We did not get data in aggregate on vaccination and hospitalizations. All that data that you are filling out in the EHR does not translate into public health data." Rachelle Walenski [1]

The point of including this information on the lack of reporting vaccine status is that per Congressional reports and hearings (as well as the findings of the fourteen U.S. Attorney Generals, letter attached), the Covid-19 vaccine-injured, were “abandoned” (my word).

The number of injuries cannot be known as they were not tested for, and also the vaccine status reporting in hospitals and medical centers was shown to be a failure.

As a result, the vaccine-injured were marginalized, and the U.S. government did not address their needs in the past four years as Congress reports on the failures of the very programs that should have helped them after falling ill when taking Covid-19 vaccines. They have suffered a lack of compensation, medical care, and even testing to document the frequency of injury was mishandled during the pandemic.

The end result is the abandonment of the vaccine injured who can't wait two or three more years for help as they are placed in another "compensation" program that makes them await red tape again. They need medical care now. Cody's Law provides for expedited medical care processing in the programs for which they are already awaiting lengthy claims processes.

Of great importance: Again, it is the intention of the proposed Cody's Law bill to include "Medicare" and "Medicaid" expedited claims and payments if the "Medicare" legislative change sought lies within the state's authority as it does with the “Medicaid” program changes sought. I am asking any Senator who becomes involved by filing Cody's Law in the Florida Senate or by co-sponsoring Cody's Law on the Senate side to please include the version of the proposed Cody’s Law bill which includes the words "Medicare" along with "Medicaid" and request to expedite both these programs and the disability payment provisions. Attached is the version of the proposed Cody's Law with "Medicare" included.

I will help in any way needed in this matter and all matters needed to help Cody's law to be enacted into Florida Law.

To help document the need for Cody's Law, I've included the nine-page report below by fourteen US Attorney Generals. As these issues were also addressed in the October 2024 Select Subcommittee Congressional Report on Covid-19, I have attached the first page of this report. If you need the Congressional report section on Covid-19 vaccines, I will send it to you. These findings show why Cody's Law needs to be enacted into Florida law as rapidly as possible.

Also attached is a letter from Cody's new primary care physician, who has done extensive lab testing and work-ups on Cody recently and treats many patients injured by the Covid-19 vaccines. In her letter, she describes the severity of Cody's case. She also expresses her concerns about the vaccine-injured and the need to pass Cody's Law so that they can survive with medical care and disability income.

Please do not hesitate to ask if you need any other documentation or information. Thank you for your service to our state.

I am exceedingly grateful for your attention, help, and your time.

Heather Hudson,

Cody’s mom

Cody’s Law Florida HB 149 2025

1. X Post on Rachelle Walenski and the lack of data or documentation of vaccine status (vaccine- injuries) from The Chief Nerd: https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1749069366577029568?s=46

The first page of the Congressional report :