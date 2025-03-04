The following is provided to avoid misconceptions, keep us on the same page about Cody’s Law, and keep proponents informed when speaking about Cody’s Law.

It is going to take all of us! We all have to work together to get Cody’s Law passed. Being informed is vital.

Just like cancer patients need expedited care right away to help them with the best possible outcomes for their illness, the same is needed for severely vaccine-injured citizens who have similar needs. FAQ’s are below the “Fast Facts section.”

Five fast facts expanded:

1. Not a new tax burden- Cody's Law seeks to provide expedited medical care claims processing in the programs for which the vaccine injured are already awaiting lengthy claims processes for filed claims. Then, as almost all disabled Americans do, when individuals are disabled, they file claims at the time of injury. This is the same for the severely vaccine injured; these Social Security disability filings are made and processed regardless of Cody’s Law.

These individuals who would seek expedited claims processing under Cody’s Law are severely vaccine-injured claimants or claimants severely injured by emergency use authorized (EUA) drugs.

Almost all of the vaccine-injured who are disabled by their vaccines have lost jobs and insurance due to their disability. Just like any other disabled American without insurance or employment, these individuals have extensive medical needs and medical bills, and they file for disability to receive life-saving drugs or drugs that improve their quality of life. Some are severely injured and have needs similar to cancer patients. Cancer patients receive expedited claims processing. The severely vaccine-injured and EUA-injured also need this expedited claims processing.

2. NO program provides timely care:

Not one program- not the CICP, VICP, or SSDI- provides immediate medical care and medical care programs for those fighting for their lives.

NO state or Federal program, including the CICP or VICP vaccine compensations programs (described below), provides timely care to the injured after the onset of injury. Instead, these individuals must wait through years of claims processing without medical care programs to provide for their medical needs, they have lost their jobs and medical insurance due to disability, and they have no means to obtain medical care. Many are severely ill.

The vaccine-injured and EUA-injured were left abandoned without care, as described below and also described by Congress and fourteen state Attorney Generals. Compensation programs do not afford the vaccine-injured medical care, especially medical care at the time of injury when it is needed most.

3. Compensation is not medical care. Many of the vaccine injured might also file for one of the federal vaccine compensation programs, the COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (CICP) or Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which provide differing compensation levels, but it does not provide medical care at the time of the injury or during the year-long wait for claims processing.

One of the main provisions is to reimburse out-of-pocket medical expenses. Another is for lost wages. Any funds received in the state and federal medical programs would be offset from any potential claim through the CICP and VICP. You can see the different program details here on Attorney Siri and Glimstad’s article, VICP or CICP – What’s the Difference? https://www.sirillp.com/vicp-or-cicp-whats-the-difference/

4. Medicare is a federal program: Medicare disability is a federally funded program, not a state program. Medicaid is a state-funded program. Cody’s law has a provision to seek federal approval for the “Medicare” portion of the Cody’s Law bill. See the filing here: “ The agency shall seek federal approval, if necessary, to implement this section and shall adopt rules to administer this section.” https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2025/1362/BillText/Filed/PDF

5. Severely injured US citizens are inhumanely abandoned.

The following are bullet points that detail the abandonment of the vaccine injured during the pandemic by our U.S. government, detailed in federal reports, as seen in my post of January 17th, 2025, sent to Congress, Florida legislators, governor DeSantis, and the fourteen US Attorney Generals:

Disparity in Funding and Mandates fueled abandonment:

$700 billion allocated for Covid-19 healthcare, including $113 billion for testing, treatment, and mandatory reporting of Covid-19 infections (examples include $13.6 billion via the Families First Act and $75 billion in provider relief).

No federal funds allocated for real-time testing, treatment, or mandatory reporting of Covid-19 vaccine injuries.

Legislative Oversight fueled abandonment:

The CARES Act (H.R.748, Sec. 18115) mandated reporting Covid-19 test results to HHS but included no similar requirement for vaccine injuries, despite federal investment in vaccine development.

Congress has not held hearings to explore this funding and reporting discrepancy or its impact on public health policy.

Congressional Acknowledgment of Failures:

October 2024 House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus report highlighted severe failures in VAERS -vaccine injury adverse event reporting system, documenting inadequate vaccine injury reporting.

June 2023 testimony from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted the lack of aggregated national data on vaccination status and hospitalizations, limiting public health insights.

Impact on Vaccine-Injured:

Lack of mandated testing and reporting led to untracked vaccine injuries, marginalization of affected individuals, and disbelief from the medical community, the public, and the media.

Congressional reports and 14 State Attorneys General have described the vaccine-injured as “abandoned” and “mistreated,” with officials expressing “regrets” for these failures.

Policy Consequences:

Unequal treatment provided billions in immediate relief for Covid-19 infections but neglected vaccine-injured citizens, skewing data critical for vaccine and Covid-19 policy formulation.

The absence of real-time vaccine injury data hindered HHS, FEMA, FDA, CDC, NIH, and NIAID coordination and communication.

These agencies did not insist, mandate, or coordinate to ensure this reporting took place. See Congressional reports on these failures.

Ongoing Neglect:

Vaccine-injured lack compensation and proper injury documentation, suffering through mishandled processes during the pandemic.

Proposals to funnel the injured into not yet “revamped” compensation programs risk further years-long delays, adding cruelty to an already marginalized group awaiting help for years.

No federal program or proposal offers medical care to the injured when they need it, at the time of injury.

Proposed Solutions for Medical Care:

Cody’s Law seeks to expedite medical care processing within existing programs, addressing urgent needs without additional years-long bureaucratic delays and allowing rapid access to medical care.

Theseclaimantst would already be in the system awaiting their social security Medicare and Medicaid claims or entering the system due to unfortunate vaccine or EUZ injury, so there should be little to no additional financial impacts. See Cody’s Law Item 5.

Supporting Evidence:

Covid Money Tracker: https://www.covidmoneytracker.org/ CARES Act: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748 October 2024 Congressional Report: https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/2024.12.04-SSCP-FINAL-REPORT-ANS.pdf X Post on Walensky Testimony: https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1749069366577029568?s=46 Codys Law Filed in the Florida Senate: https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2025/1362/BillText/Filed/PDF

FAQs:

How did Cody’s Law become a bill, and how did it get this far?

I am the mother of severely Covid-19 vaccine-injured Cody, and I wrote Cody’s Law. An “army” of volunteers, moms, dads, bereaved families, widows, attorneys, doctors, and nurses helped to bring Cody’s Law this far.

Over the course of a year or more, these MAGA & MAHA & vax-injured citizens, a ragtag grassroots group of humanitarians from all political walks, began to join together in the #CodysLaw movement to stand up for those who cannot stand on their own anymore after suffering vaccine injury or Emergency Use Authorized drug injury.

Representative Webster Barnaby filed the Cody’s Law bill proposal, HB 149, in the Florida House in January 2025. Last week, Senator Ileana Garcis filed Cody’s Law SB 1362 in the Senate, also co-sponsored by Senator Johnathan Martin.

What does Cody’s Law do?

This is the first filed bill proposal in the United States that aims to bring expedited medical care to the vaccine-injured and EUA-injured citizens. It is similar to the program that helps severely ill people, like cancer patients, who are afforded compassionate allowances, which are expedited disability Medicare and Medicaid claims, meant to preserve their health and life.

Many of the vaccine-injured citizens and EUA citizens are as sick or can be as sick and ill as cancer patients, and they need medical care programs right away, but they are made to await years of red tape and claims. Many times, their symptoms worsen, or they perish without timely medical care.

It should be noted that the vaccine injury compensation programs are not medical programs. They can reimburse medical bills, but they are recognized in Congress as failing programs with high denial rates, poor staffing, and excessively long (many years) wait times for claim processing.

Also critical: Medicare and Medicaid have excessively long claim processing wait times, and often the injured must go through the process twice, being denied the first time as this is typical per most claims clerks we spoke with in the Social Security programs. This kind of year-long wait can lead to much more severe disabilities and even death. Medical care at the time of injury is crucial!

Can other states benefit from Cody’s Law?

Yes, Cody’s Law can be replicated in other states, and we are working to help them get it into legislature there.

What’s next? Cody’s Law is one of the biggest underdog stories in this movement! But we are not yet at the finish line as the bill has made it to legislature at this point and still needs ot go through committees and hearings ot be passed.

A Quick way to help: We need your help. Something quick and easy that you can do it to tweet or make a post on Facebook with the Cody’s Law hashtag. Use the Cody’s Law hashtag in all your humanitarian, medical freedom MAHA MAGA or vaccine injury social media and SubStack posts to unify this movement #CodysLaw.

Which politician helped? We are so grateful for @websterbarnaby, @JonMartinEsq, and @IleanaGarciaUSA and their courage, AND we are grateful for their impressive, caring, and capable aides!

We continue to be grateful to the inspirational Florida Representative Webster Barnaby for believing in the vaccine-injured, standing up, and stepping forward FIRST in Florida to do the right thing when he filed Cody's Law in January. His compassionate aide, Drake, must also be commended for his extraordinary dedication to helping others.

Who else is involved? Thank you to every humanitarian involved! Getting Cody's Law to this point is one of the biggest rag-tag, tear-soaked, grass-roots campaigns! We had NO budget and did this without any large lobby groups! This was US, American Citizens crying out to help others! How completely beautiful!

Campaigning to get Cody's law heard was the work of ordinary citizens, moms, dads, vaccine-injured citizens, doctors, nurses, bereaved parents, teachers, store clerks, librarians, MAGA & MAHA moms and dads, and advocates WORLDWIDE!

There was no political agenda, no organization received benefit, and no budget.

How can you help to get this law passed? The “help” section is below this X post from our visit to Tallahassee.

Here’s how to help:

Please write the Florida State Representatives, Senators, and Governor DeSantis to ask them to vote yes on Cody’s Law.

Here is a list of all of the Florida state representatives. Please email them from their Florida state web pages. https://www.flhouse.gov/representatives

Here are many of the Florida Senators’ email addresses:

Lori Berman: Berman.Lori.web@flsenate.gov

Jason Brodeur: Brodeur.Jason.web@flsenate.gov

Coleen Burton: Burton.Colleen.web@flsenate.gov

Jay Collins: Collins.Jay.web@flsenate.gov

Tracie Davis: Davis.Tracie.web@flsenate.gov

Erin Grall: Grall.Erin.web@flsenate.gov

Gayle Harrell: Harrell.Gayle.web@flsenate.gov

Ileana Garcia: Garcia.Ileana.web@flsenate.gov

Ed Hooper: Hooper.Ed.web@flsenate.gov

Thomas Leek: Thomas.Leek.web@flsenate.gov

Stan McClain: McClain.Stan.web@flsenate.gov

Rosalind Osgood: Osgood.Rosalind.web@flsenate.gov

Kathleen Passidomo: Passidomo.Kathleen.web@flsenate.gov

Jason Pizzo: Pizzo.Jason.web@flsenate.gov

Barbara Sharief: Barbara.Sharief.web@flsenate.gov

Corey Simon: Simon.Corey.web@flsenate.gov

Jay Trumbull: Simon.Corey.web@flsenate.gov

Tom Wright: Wright.Tom.web@flsenate.gov

Clay Yarborough: Yarborough.Clay.web@flsenate.gov

Governor DeSantis

Please also ask Governor DeSantis and Casey DeSantis to support Cody’s Law:

Governor DeSantis: governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com

@GovRonDeSantis and @CaseyDeSantis

Thank you! Cody’s mom, family, friends, advocates, doctors, and generally amazing people!

Special thanks to my heart-friend

for her relentless, tear-soaked work on getting the word out so Cody’s Law could attain a Florida senate co-sponsor, which was needed to make its way into legislation.

Please see her incredible efforts; words can not do her efforts justice.

Please see her work, read her story, and support her work.

And thank you to the the infinitely talented cartoonist

who created the series of SOS save-our-soul style heartfelt cartoons that hit the heart of the matter like a bullseye as she captured the needs and plight of the vaccine injured in her efforts to help bring attention to them and to Cody’s Law.

Please follow and support Anne’s work.

I love both of you talented sister warriors, and thank you for your tremendous efforts and hearts as big as the sea!