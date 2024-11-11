State comparison of Care for COVID-19 infection vs COVID-19 vaccine injury. Take the quiz and then help the injured who were abandoned.

Q. Which state do you live in? A. Florida

Q. Did Florida take any of the $42 Billion (Billion with a B) CARES ACT money allocated for testing and treating COVID-19 infection alone? A. YES

Q. Did the state develop similar protocols to provide testing and medical care for the COVID-19 vaccine injured in your state? A. NO

Q. Without coordinated testing in place and enforced and mandatory reporting enforced for a condition like COVID-19 vaccine injury, can it be reported as rare? A. NO

Q. Without knowing how many vaccine injuries resulted from the COVID-19 vaccines, could they ever have known they were safe? NO

Q. Has your state helped the severely vaccine-injured with laws to provide immediate medical coverage and care like is afforded to COVID-19 patients and Cancer Patients? A. NO

Q. Did a Florida mother write a LAW to help get this care to the injured? A. YES.

(see below for details and one last question for you to answer in the comments)

Solutions:

Please sign the petition at CodysLaw.org

We will also work to bring this law into all 50 states

Any state or country can sign the petition

Media:

It took two people to hold Cody up to vote, and he is not the only one.

FLCCC: In defense of the vaccine Injured Cody’s Law.

Am I watching my son die while politicians in his own state ignore his case?

Donate:

Please help with any donation of any size to help me keep fighting and support Cody, who is abandoned by the government.

Get Involved:

Leave me a message below if you want to make flyers, help with events, or sponsor a banner or billboard.

Last question: Should there be grand jury hearings and congressional hearings on the stark difference between the allocations of funds for COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 infection testing and treatment vs. a lack of funds, enforced testing, treatment protocols, and reporting for COVID-19 vaccine injury? Please answer in the comments, as this will be up to us to push for transparency and accountability!