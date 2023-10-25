Dear Politicians who "Moved on from COVID," your "legacy" is now "littered" with human casualties who ARE now left as orphaned evidence on your watch. Like Cold Case files, they will haunt your years until you are named and exposed when the tide turns, and these cases are "solved" in tribunals.

To be clear, you have not moved on; you are attempting to distract the media away from your suffering constituents and your failure to protect and represent them.

Under your watch:

Groundbreaking medical cases = inconvenient truths.

Homeless families who stood up to mandates = Cost of "The greater good."

Did you do nothing to bring about investigations, or did you "investigate" but only include a revolving door of "props" and lob softball "ideas" in your political theater? Did you write the Surgeon General and send him evidence? Did you seek FOIA requests? Did you put the CDC or HHS on notice? Did you investigate the motives behind the PREP Act immunity for big pharma? What actions did you take?

Or do you have investments or "understandings" with Pfizer or Moderna? Maybe you invested in another pandemic pharma EUA company?

Meanwhile, YOUR constituents- OUR loved ones are left so broken that their voices are silenced by you- as effective as cardboard signs on the street corner.

Their medical cases will change the world, and their stories of standing up against mandates are valuable history that you can't erase by "moving on."

The bereaved, homeless, jobless, and injured have NOT "Moved on from COVID!" Some have died without a voice; others are left with life-threatening illnesses, and some struggle for the will to live.

Their illness may have left them without money for travel to be heard at COVID medical conferences or to speak with you, the politicians. So, what have you done to ensure that the evidence will NOT die with the vaccine-injured who risked their lives doing what their government asked of them?

What will you do to help my college-age son move on? He has a published medical case with a life-long and life-threatening insidious COVID-19 vaccine-linked blood clotting disorder. He has now suffered DVTs and pulmonary emboli in both 2021 and 2023. [Upate 2024: in late 2023 and through 2024, Cody suffered three strokes and has ongoing “severe” narrowing of the veins in the left side of his brain. He is fighting for his life, and he was denied his disability claim. His doctors are shocked. He is abandoned by our government.] He can't work, and the "vaccine" and "compensation programs" are left in shambles, offering no legitimate help to the injured. This week, he was in the hospital twice, fighting for his life from the shots that his government pushed on him at age 21, but you "moved on." He is one of countless others who remain injured, fight for their lives, and are unable to work. What will you tell them?

What have you done to ensure the unemployed (who now are homeless and who stood up to mandates) WILL NOT be left to rot with the vaccine injured, voiceless, and without your representation as you "Moved on"?

We are not fooled; we, your constituents, are coming for the truth. What side of history will you be on?

Why are the politicians who stand up for the pandemic fallen and broken a minority? Are those who "moved on" sheep?

Is it easy for those of you who moved on to look away when the casualties of the pandemic cry out from under a mountain of debt or untreated medical conditions before they lose their home or die trying to save their life? Is it easy to know they will be muted by their misery?

Are you who left injured people without care proud, and do you sleep at night as many of your cities now look like Hoosiervilles from the great depression after the "human prices paid in the pandemic"?

How many of these souls are the evidence that you left never to be heard? Instead, how many of these souls are the cold case files whose voices will imprison your "peace" until you are named to stand trial in tribunals, and your "legacy" in abandoning them is recorded in history books?

Update late 2024:

It is now more than a year after I wrote the above, and Cody and countless others have suffered and are paying for this with their lives and health now; they still have not been helped; many have no medical care, and they are losing homes and cars and their lives currently.

Cody was denied disability in my state of Florida, and my politicians have not responded to my pleas and countless other high-profile parties and highly visible recorded attempts to ask them to respond to the crisis the vaccine injured are facing without medical care. Cody is one of countless others.

Even with the new leadership coming in, the injured need your help to rattle the cage as the C-19 vaccine injuries were made into a fringe idea, and this leaves my work handicapped or suppressed by a fog of censorship that keeps it from penetrating the politicians that need to become familiar with it.

Many do not know, and you should know that the US govt. spent 42 Billion dollars testing for Covid 19 infection, treating and documenting infection, but not one cent of that was spent on creating and enforcing a protocol to test for and document potential vaccine injury from the novel vaccines in a global vaccine campaign.

These Covid-19 vaccine injuries are not rare. They were covered up by withholding manpower and routine testing and documentation (and treatment). As such, people like my son are fighting for their lives and have been abandoned by the government for the last three years.

Again, not one program meant to "help" the vaccine-injured brings immediate medical care for the injured left fighting for life. My son is a plaintiff in a high-profile Federal lawsuit challenging the PREP Act.

Robert Kennedy Jr. is the only politician who reached out to my son, who is fighting for his life. He called him at his campaign launch party while my son was hospitalized. The video can be found on my Twitter account @Amothersanthem. My son went on to have three strokes after this call.

The injured need the help from the media to break this case, specifically to get them medical care now! See the proposed law that I wrote (CodysLaw.org) to help them. It is supported by all of the major Covid-19 vaccine advocacy groups, and they have promoted it on their platforms. Please sign the petition and take the time to ask your politicians to get involved. Cody’s Law is written to provide immediate medical care for the severely injured, just like is done for cancer patients in the Compassionate Allowances program. We need help from Florida! We need help from representatives in any state! Not one of my Florida politicians has helped or supported my son in his fight for his life. RFK Jr. is the only one who took the time to do so. Cody was a multiple stroke victim by age 24. Cody and the others need Cody’s law to be passed so they can receive care and treatment now and not in two to three years when their disability and/or CICP claims are processed.

It is past time for politicians to ACT!

This is a humanitarian crisis hidden under the guise of "fringe" and extremists. However, these are people who took a vaccine; they were not "anti" anything. We need everyone possible to sign, and we need Florida politicians to get involved and support http://CodysLaw.org, and to rattle the cage!

Ideally, we are asking RFK Jr. and now, Dr. Oz (who will be working with Medicaid and Medicare) to help implement Cody's Law or a similar law in every state in the U.S. to provide medical care to the injured now (and then to hold the manufacturers liable for the bill!).

January may be too late for some that are fighting for their lives. Please do not look away from Cody and those in need. I am desperately censored. Every high-level official and media outlet should help to expose this humanitarian crisis of the medical establishment, federal and state abandonment of vaccine injured until it can not be avoided by Congress and the new officials coming into office.

Please stand up for the injured, sign Cody’s Law petition, get your reps involved, and reach out to RFK Jr. and Dr Oz to ask them to implement Cody’s Law.

Signed,

Cody's Mom

[To the constituents of the politicians who have "Moved on from COVID," use your 1st amendment right to be heard and demand that the agencies and corporations that abandoned your neighbors, your friends, and your families with these burdens will be held accountable. Do not let your representatives “Move on from COVID”:

1. Find your congressional representative and write them: https://house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

2. Find your senate representative and write them:

https://senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm ]

About the author: Many may know me from my SubStack, media appearances, or testimony. I am the mother of Cody Hudson, who has a published medical case study and was significantly vaccine-injured at age 21. My research on the COVID-19 vaccine LNP has been published and is used in investigations into the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. I write to bring awareness to these issues as I care for Cody. Please consider contributing to support my work or to help with his medical and educational expenses. Thank you.

