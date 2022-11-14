For readers who do not know my and my son's stories, our story speaks a truth many would not have faced during the pandemic.

The harsh reality and the medical research behind our stories expose a striking and disturbing past of the mRNA lipid shell ingredients detailed and cautioned about in over 20 years of medical journals and studies. At first, these truths were a little more than most could take. Still, when my healthy, active, then 21-year-old son nearly died after his mRNA vaccine/shot, after learning that my son had a life-threatening, debilitating reaction to the lipid shell of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, I went after the truth, I found it, and now it is published by a world-renowned doctor and by the Children’s Health Defense Network- Robert Kennedy Jr’s organization.

The Research on the ABC phenomenon and why you need to know about it. is found just below this introduction to our story that is provided for those who do not already know it.

It took some months, and after significant hesitations from other physician and censorship along the way, the research that I brought forward was published by the brave Dr. Tess Lawrie, in her kind and overview of my findings that she shared on her Substack “A Better Way to Health”- Trust the Mothers. Then, The Children’s Health Defense published this work a couple of weeks later.

Since her first publication, our story has been heard and seen in the news in Daniel Horowitz’s podcast “The Poison Shot Not Heard Around the World” and on Steve Kirsch’s Vaccine Safety Research show in an episode called “Vile Ingredients.” We have now spoken regularly and publicly. We have spoken to and given presentations to well over a hundred physicians and health professionals, and my son is now bringing these truths to colleges as well. Our goal is to save lives.

Update January 2023: We were asked in November 2022 to provide Cody’s case and this work to Governor De Santis’ roundtable on the Florida Grand Jury, as well as we (Dr. Balbona, Cody’s medical case, and this research), have been called to help in a promising court case that challenges the safety of the “vaccines” in Canada as well. Pray for strength for us.

Photos taken by Heather Hudson; please do not use without permission. Left was very shortly before his mRNA shot. Right is about 6 or 7 months after his mRNA shot. Note the slippers; now 23 years old, he can’t put on or bend over to tie shoes. He needed great assistance to walk for many months. He still walks with a cane and falls daily.

Background: It was October 2021 when my son was nearly killed by the mRNA vaccines when he was hospitalized with a large pulmonary embolism, blood clots through his lungs, two leaky heart valves (caused by the pressure that the embolism put on his heart), LVH, and thrombocytopenia blood (bleeding in his lungs) disorder, and he was left with significant right sided weakness, unable to walk on his own and walking with a cane or riding in a wheelchair. It was a life-or-death fight and as frightening as it sounds. But his doctor saved him after five months of unthinkable setbacks and surreal mistreatment by the majority of the medical system that we encountered until meeting Dr. B., who has diagnosed him and is his treating physician.

After a year, and with great efforts to help him, my son is left with a life-long blood clotting disorder called antiphospholipid syndrome, walks with a cane, has neuropathy, skin lesions, weakness, falls daily, still struggles to breathe upon exertion, and can’t run nor lead a typical life of a now 23-year-old young man.

In January 2022, I was able to get the genetic and autoimmune testing testing that pointed at my son’s severe blood clotting autoimmune disorder. He did not have a genetic blood disorder, and we would also soon learn that the nucleocapsid tests showed he did not have COVID-19 infection during the onset of disease and hospitalizations. In April 2022, my son’s repeated set of these autoimmune, genetic, and COVID-19 nucleocapsid tests told the definitive story that pointed toward the mRNA vaccine lipids as the cause of his life-threatening illness and injury. Knowing this, I got to work and found the pre-pandemic industry-wide known toxin/emulsifiers/lipid components within the LNP shell of the mRNA vaccines that could cause and were known to bring about adverse reactions and similar reactions (autoimmune or connective tissue disorders) to my son’s reaction.

Although I completed this research in late April 2022 and sent it to many doctors and media, it was highly censored until my work was published by the brave and generous Dr. Tess Lawrie later in 2022.

We are grateful that this work is now being shared worldwide to try to save other children's lives and bring about the truth to save our loved ones. In honesty, when writing the details of our own experiences of this past year, it sounds like a nightmare, like this happened to another family. This mission to expose the truth seems like it is taken out of a movie script. Still, with the bravery of Covid-19 vaccine injured, advocates, doctors, and independent media,

The truth of the mRNA vaccine lipid ingredients (and similar lipids (per Pfizer)) 20-plus-year history of known toxicity can be seen in the lipid shell’s long struggle to gain FDA approval (which seemingly only saw that approval through the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in this pandemic).

This article contains more information than my last article on the discovery and exposure of the medical journal and article findings (below).

Feel free to ask me questions on the subject of the research and my son’s progress, and the advocacy work he began in late 2022. I am not a doctor, but if I don’t know the answers, we can find them together.

I can usually ask one of the doctors that I have come to know as well. This information is meant to inform and bring you available data for those researching it. It is not medical advice, and you must contact your doctor for any medical advice.

Please note that a similar phenomenon to the ABC phenomenon called ADE is discussed in the medical literature on the spike protein found within the Covid-19 vaccines/shots. I will be writing on the ADE and ABC phenomenon subjects together in a later substack article.

For now, I have been bringing the lipid shell information forward as these lipid shells are set to be used in drugs, injections, and children’s vaccines for the years to come. I feel that the history of adverse events and studies on the lipid shell ingredients' (and similar pre-pandemic lipids (per Pfizer) history and past are vital to bring to light before more people are potentially harmed.

And, in a note about our personal journey, currently, my son is stable, for those of you who would like the update. His Antiphospholipid syndrome is treated with Hydroxychloroquine and blood thinners, and he is on other medication to help his system recover. Antiphospholipid syndrome is a precarious way to live. Bleeding is a factor, and so is the possibility of further blood clotting. He lives with precautions that no person should have to live with. If he gets cut severely or gets in a car accident, it can be fatal. Surgery is an exceedingly delicate task for surgeons who must operate on those with Antiphospholipid syndrome.

His story can be found in my substack, “The Shot Heard Around The World,” which also details part I of my findings on PEGylated lipids. This story is also important as the research given in that article shows that the drug companies and big pharma knew of these potentially deadly reactions long before the mRNA vaccines —when the lipid shell was in development and testing in the first version of PEGylated lipid drugs such as DOXIL described below.

The Research Part II: The ABC phenomenon and why you need to know about it.

A: The ABC phenomenon is seen in PEGylated compounds and lipids. The mRNA Covid-19 vaccines used PEG2000 in the lipid nanoparticle shell ((LNP) platform) of the Covid mRNA vaccines. The information and findings in this article may explain the reduced efficacy (and other alarming reactions) currently seen in the repeated deliveries (booster shots) of the LNP-based Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.

The ABC (Accelerated Blood Clearance) phenomenon has exhibited and has been known to cause rapid blood clearance, known reduced efficacy with repeated dosing, and altered drug distribution throughout the body. Simply put, PEGylated lipid or liposomal drugs have been linked for over 22 years to cause or elicit the following:

1. The injected drug can go into the body rapidly, failing to remain at the injection site. The lipids were intended to deliver the spike throughout the body.

2. The drug’s effectiveness can be reduced with each additional dose. Very simply, your immune system is smart, and with each injection/dose, it recognizes the “trick” and does not produce the sought-after efficacy. Again, long known by the drug companies and seen in their own articles found in this article and my article called the “Billion Dollar Baby” (linked a little further below).

3. The drug can go into organs and systems throughout the body (many times unintended locations) (failing to remain at the site of injection), and it has the possibility of making you sicker with each injection, or it could leave you fighting for your life with known and cautioned reactions.

[One reaction is called the “one-two” punch, where your body can produce PEG antibodies with the first shot, and then with the second shot, more antibodies are produced, and a massive life-threatening or deadly reaction can occur. As seen here, in December 2020, at the rollout of the vaccine, the pharmaceutical companies knew and were warned, and NIAID (Dr. Fauci) dismissed it. (look for the one-two punch near the bottom of the article) https://www.science.org/content/article/suspicions-grow-nanoparticles-pfizer-s-covid-19-vaccine-trigger-rare-allergic-reactions

Another known aspect of the ABC phenomenon is seen in CARPA (Complement Activation- Response Pseudo Allergy (anaphylaxis and heightened immune response known to occur with lipid drugs). "In essence, CARPA may be perceived as biological stress on blood that arises as a consequence of the similarity of nanomedicines to viruses, between which the immune system cannot make difference (8). The entailing acute inflammatory reaction may have triple harms via 1) causing rapid clearance of the drug and, hence, reducing or eliminating its efficacy: 2) causing an acute illness in the host whose most severe manifestation is anaphylaxis: and 3) leading to immunogenicity, which turns drugs into vaccines and thus abolishes their therapeutic use (9, 10)." Found in the article, “Blood cell changes in complement activation-related pseudoallergy,” written by Zsófia Patkó and János Szebeni/ Found in the European Journal of Nanomedicine: https://doi.org/10.1515/ejnm-2015-0021

More CARPA links are below.]

Donate Now to help Our Efforts

Again, the above phenomena have been discussed often in mRNA medical and scientific literature pre-pandemic since the year 2000, over 22 years now. At the time of first writing this article (April 2022), I hadn’t found the vaccine industry or major medical institutions pointing the finger at PEG's known ABC phenomenon yet, as a potential culprit for the reduced efficacy that is now being seen worldwide in the “boosted” (repeated dose) vaccine population. I have included quotes, links, and citations on the ABC phenomenon seen within PEG or PEGylated lipid injection to help you find information on this alarming information.

The scientific community and pharmaceutical industry knew this information, as it is readily seen throughout the years of scientific publications, many of which are produced by the pharma industry. At the time of publishing this article (November 2022), the medical world has been questioning the rapid distribution of spike protein into the organs. While Spike has been questioned, and there are some discussions that Spike can cause a similar reduced efficacy, I will address that topic in another writing and focus this article on the ABC phenomenon studies that have addressed reduced efficacy long ago and should not be overlooked or distracted by Spike protein issues as the lipid shell will persist in medications and drugs long after the spike protein has hopefully faded into the past.

To look past the known alarming issues seen in PEGylated lipids that seem to be mirrored in the mRNA vaccines/shots is a mistake, possibly to the tune of millions of lives. To overlook the known, sometimes fatal reactions and reduced efficacy phenomena seen within the PEGylated lipids within the LNP shell of mRNA vaccines is absurd. To point at these PEGylated lipid issues as being an allergy issue is equally as absurd and also answered within the medical literature.

Again, Covid-19 and spike protein will hopefully fade into history at some point (and have years of detailed research conducted to keep future generations safe from Spike), but the LNP shell platform of mRNA drugs must be addressed now as this LNP shell is the new drug platform that is being used now (to bring new drugs and vaccines into our bodies) and will be used in most injections and transfusions over the next ten or more years is the elephant in the room, as discussed in this highly intelligent ACS NANO article: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.1c05922

Remember, mRNA lipid shell drugs and iterations failed many times to make it to market and gain approval over the last 20 years. The industry had been making attempts throughout the gene therapy world, and it was only under the Emergency Use Act that these mRNA LNP shells (platforms) were approved. Think about that carefully. Some reading on this issue about the struggle to get LNP drugs onto the market can be found in my previous article, “The Shot Heard Around The World,” and important information can be seen here: https://www.statnews.com/2017/01/10/moderna-trouble-mrna/

The above article states the following quote: “But mRNA is a tricky technology. Several major pharmaceutical companies have tried and abandoned the idea, struggling to get mRNA into cells without triggering nasty side effects.

Bancel has repeatedly promised that Moderna’s new therapies will change the world, but the company has refused to publish any data on its mRNA vehicles, sparking skepticism from some scientists and a chiding from the editors of Nature.”

This quote does not address why these pharmaceutical companies abandoned the idea of getting mRNA into cells. There is a long trail of tears of severe reactions and death, seen in most of these attempts. They just aren’t talked about or exposed. To me, they mirror the nearly identical reactions and reduced efficacy that we see with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, including myocardial events, anaphylaxis, and sudden deaths (see below information on DOXIL). But there are years of findings on PEGylated lipids that discuss these issues that you can seek out in medical journals and scientific articles, as well as my newer article, “The Billion Dollar Baby.”

B: Reduced Efficacy, Altered Distribution & Further Adverse Effects: “In this phenomenon, an intravenous injection of PEGylated nanocarriers causes a second dose of PEGylated nanocarriers, which are injected a few days later, to be accumulated in the liver resulting in the loss of long-circulating character of the PEGylated nanocarriers. Therefore, the ABC phenomenon can reduce the therapeutic efficacy of the encapsulated drugs, alter tissue distribution pattern of the drugs and cause other adverse effects. For these reasons, how to eliminate the ABC phenomenon has garnered much interest and become a research focus.” Found in the article, The accelerated blood clearance phenomenon of PEGylated nanoemulsion upon cross administration with nanoemulsions modified with polyglycerin /Yuqing Su, Lirong Wang, Kaifan Liang, Mengyang Liu, Xinrong Liu, Yanzhi Song, and Yihui Deng* DOI: 10.1016/j.ajps.2017.07.003

C: Reduced Efficacy: "Despite the clinical introduction of an increasing number of polyethylene glycol (PEG)-conjugated substances, PEG has been named as the cause of an unexpected immunogenic response known as the "accelerated blood clearance (ABC) phenomenon." This phenomenon has been extensively observed during the repeated administration of PEG-conjugated substances and PEGylated nanocarriers, including PEGylated liposomes, PEGylated nanoparticles, PEGylated micelles, etc., resulting in the increased clearance and reduced efficacy of PEG-conjugated substances/PEGylated nanocarriers." Found in the article, The accelerated blood clearance (ABC) phenomenon: Clinical challenge and approaches to manage/ Amr S.Abu Lilaab Hiroshi Kiwadaa Tatsuhiro Ishidaa DOI:10.1016/j.jconrel.2013.07.026

D: Reduced Efficacy, Toxicity, Antibodies & Reactions:

“Dams et al. introduced the concept of the accelerated blood clearance (ABC) phenomenon in 2000 when they showed that the first dose of PEGylated liposomes, injected into rats and rhesus monkeys, caused enhanced clearance of the second dose of PEGylated liposomes, injected one week later. To date [June 2019], this phenomenon has not had serious implications for the clinical use of PEGylated liposomal anticancer drug formulations such as Doxil® but may have implications for the use of other types of PEGylated products in the future where repeated administration is required in the clinical setting. The increasing use of marketed products containing PEG appears to be amplified the numbers of patients exhibiting circulating pre-existing anti-PEG antibodies (now approaching 50%), which can lead to more unexpected immune-mediated side-effects and decreased therapeutic effects during their clinical use.” Found along with the following:

“Such immunogenicity and adverse reactivities of PEGylated nanocarriers may be of potential concern for the clinical use of PEGylated therapeutics. Accordingly, screening of the immunogenicity and CARPA reactogenicity of nanocarrier-based therapeutics should be a prerequisite before they can proceed into clinical studies. This review presents PEGylated liposomes, immunogenicity of PEG, the ABC phenomenon, C activation, and lipid-induced CARPA from a toxicological point of view, and also addresses the factors that influence these adverse interactions with the immune system.” Found in, PEGylated liposomes: immunological responses / Marwa Mohamed,a,b Amr S. Abu Lila,a,c,d Taro Shimizu,a Eman Alaaeldin,b Amal Hussein,b Hatem A. Sarhan,b Janos Szebeni,e,f and Tatsuhiro Ishidaa DOI: 10.1080/14686996.2019.1627174

CARPA: Complement Activation-Related Pseudo Allergy/ https://jabps.journals.ekb.eg/article_225660_036a77080cf76d00c8a2e4d1e3880f16.pdf

DOXIL: Before I conclude today, I want to address DOXIL as it is mentioned in the above literature regarding the ABC phenomenon; it is also mentioned in the article just above “CARPA” (in section D above)

[Further information is also below in the section entitled: Immunogenicity and Haematological Impact of PEG (added 2/1/2023 below as an addendum) “Doxil showed fragments from the complement cascade, and the complement activation was proposed as a mechanism behind these hypersensitivity reactions (Chanan-Khan et al., 2003; Szebeni et al., 2011). These non-IgE-mediated hypersensitivity reactions are known as complement activation-related pseudoallergy (CARPA), with symptoms very similar to the type I hypersensitivity reaction, though they occur upon first contact without prior exposure and lack a specific allergen, which is why it is called “pseudoallergy”].

I feel it is essential for others to know the drug that is mentioned in these places as it was known to have significant reactions, thought to be due to PEGylated lipids or liposomes. In cancer patients, DOXIL is a cancer drug infused over time (think of an intravenous (IV) drip). It is one of the first human drugs used with a liposomal (lipid delivery system) that includes PEG2000, the same PEG lipid formulation found in the current mRNA Covid-19 “vaccines.”

Aside from the reported issues with DOXIL, I had difficulties finding in-depth information on the DOXIL FDA Data Sheet. As you read the information on DOXIL, keep in mind that DOXIL has a large boxed-in section (black box) at the top of its FDA data page with a warning describing anaphylaxis-like reactions that can sometimes be fatal.

As found in DOXIL’s literature (2007) stated of these life-threatening reactions, " they presumably represent a reaction to the DOXIL liposomes or one of its surface components.”

Again, this is a cancer drug with components meant to seek and destroy cancer. Yet, the delivery system, the liposomal shell that contains PEGylated lipids, is pointed at as the “sometimes deadly” component in the drug.

Keep this in mind, as DOXIL is mentioned in reading about the ABC phenomenon in section D (above) where DOXIL is mentioned (with its trademark symbol like this: “Doxil®”). Pay attention to how the drug is portrayed in that section, and then look at the black box warning at the top of the FDA datasheet (found in the link at the end of this paragraph). Once you have looked at the black box section, next go down to item 5.2, where the lipids (liposomes) are believed to be the cause of the “reactions.” https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2007/050718s029lbl.pdf

We will talk more about DOXIL soon as you may notice that something else (cardiac toxicity/ myocardial warnings found in that black box on the FDA datasheet) looks very familiar to the “reactions” that we are seeing currently in the Covid-19 mRNA “vaccines.”

[Addendum 1/02/2023: Immunogenicity and Haematological Impact of PEG:

“For a long time, PEG has been considered non-immunogenic (Richter and Åkerblom, 1983; Richter and Åkerblom, 1984). However, hypersensitivity reactions have been reported in patients receiving PEGylated therapies (Wenande and Garvey, 2016). These reactions have been classified as IgE-mediated (type I reaction) anaphylactic reactions and thus require a prior exposure (sensitization) to an allergen (antigen). After this first contact, mature B cells (plasma cells) produce IgE antibodies, which are bound to the receptors expressed on mast cells. Upon the second exposure, binding of the antigen to the surface-bound IgE receptor triggers the crosslinking of these receptors with degranulation and activation of mast cells, and the release of mediators of allergy (Alsaleh and Brown, 2020; Murphy et al., 2016) (Figure 5). In the case of PEG, this type of hypersensitivity reaction has been observed even in a healthy population that has not been treated with PEGylated drugs before (Mohamed et al., 2019; Hsieh et al., 2018; Garay et al., 2012) where the presence of pre-existing anti-PEG antibodies has been ascribed to the use of PEG as additives in dairy products (Mohamed et al., 2019; Zhou et al., 2021). Following the approval of DOXIL by FDA in 1995, some hypersensitivity reactions were identified in patients treated with these PEGylated formulations that did were not explained by previously described mechanisms. Blood analysis collected soon after the administration of Doxil showed fragments from the complement cascade and the complement activation was proposed as a mechanism behind these hypersensitivity reactions (Chanan-Khan et al., 2003; Szebeni et al., 2011). These non-IgE-mediated hypersensitivity reactions are known as complement activation-related pseudoallergy (CARPA), with symptoms very similar to the type I hypersensitivity reaction, though they occur upon first contact without prior exposure, and lack a specific allergen, which is why it is called “pseudoallergy” (Szebeni, 2014; Szebeni, 2005; Szebeni, 2016) (Figure 5).” https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fbioe.2022.882363/full ]

Again, to be clear, the PEGylated lipids remain in the mRNA vaccines shell/platform:

I’d like to see numerous mainstream physicians, universities, and scientists talk about the PEGylated lipid immune responses and the ABC phenomenon. I am sending this information out shamelessly as I hope it starts a rational discussion and that the typical response that “PEG reactions only happen in people with PEG allergies” is not used to cast off this discussion.

Anyone can look through years of data and see that this is far more than a discussion on allergies. If someone tries to dismiss you for asking about these issues stating that this is just an allergy issue, give them this ACS NANO article that I have posted here a couple of times, it is important. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.1c05922

My synopsis is that PEGylated LNP shell in the mRNA vaccines appears to continue to show the same known issues with toxicity, altered distribution (into organs and the lymphatic system), and reduced efficacy (with repeated dosing) that were each a known early concern with the PEGylated lipid LNPs first in testing and then in drug infusion itself. We now have injections via mass vaccination with these same LNPs in the current mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

I have talked to physicians and organizations about the above findings (PEGylated lipids and immune response, as well as the PEGylated lipids and the ABC phenomenon). They agree that my findings need to be heard throughout the medical community, and some are helping to get the word out, such as Dr. Tess Lawrie and Dr. Balbona. Now others are joining the push for this information to be considered and discussed.

Large news organizations have interviewed us, but still, a social divide seems to be standing in the way of this information readily getting out to the public, as those who speak these truths aren’t readily heard due to medical censorship. Again, these truths I offer above were written pre-pandemic (many times by the pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturers or their affiliates.) Despite these unfathomable outcomes with the PEGylated lipids, PEGylated lipids remain in the current mRNA vaccines; it is a known allergen/antigen and toxin and known to take part in reduced efficacy.

I believe that this information needs to be addressed and investigated by our representatives and our FDA, but in fact, it has actually been investigated by the FDA and reported on for these same issues for more than 20 years, as seen in the ACS NANO article above, but it is kept silent instead.

I am not a doctor, but I work with reputable and world-renowned doctors who write with me or oversee my work. I’m a mother. I have medical experience, but it is my drive to help children that brings me here. That being said, I’m not afraid to be wrong. But if this work saves one child, I have done my part. And, if this information serves only as a gateway discussion to bring more scientific answers to the questions about vaccine injury and reduced efficacy; that also helps others, then I have done what my conscience tells me is the right thing to do, speak out.

The scientific method asks us to question and try. I know my findings are not “nothing.” I am not afraid to ask these questions and share them. Doctors can lose their reputations and more for speaking against mRNA or Covid-19 vaccines in this era. But no one can take away my “mom license.” If a mom has to take the fall and risk speaking these truths that upset the vaccine manufacturers, who is better to do so? My son nearly died from an mRNA vaccine. How can I sit by and let this happen to another person, to your child?

Thank you for your time,

Heather Hudson

Mother to one brave young man

Photo by Heather Hudson, please ask permission for use. My husband and I placed these photos of Cody’s three cats on the wall of his hospital room in October 2021, to give him hope that he would make it home to see their antics again.

You can help Cody and help us to spread the word, attend speaking engagements, and continue writing and advocating for others that help bring the truth of the Covid-19 shots to parents and to public officials by visiting:

Donate Now to Help Us Fight for Truth

The writer is not a doctor, and even though guest writers may be medical professionals, the information in this document and this publication is not a substitution for personal or individual medical care, treatment, medical advice, or diagnosis. Always contact your own medical care provider for individual care and consultation. This document does not diagnose medical conditions, treat illnesses, or prescribe medicine or drugs. Any information contained in this document, related links, or attachments is not a substitute for seeking adequate medical care, diagnosis, and/or treatment from your own medical doctor.