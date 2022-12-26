Dr. Balbona & Heather Hudson Video: mRNA's Toxic Relationship with Big Pharma

Dr. B and I are making a series of short videos to bring about discussion and information for those who are “vaccine” or jab injured (as we don’t call it a vaccine any longer) and those who work with the jab injured.

Dr. B was a physician on capital hill and treated members of congress and the supreme court, and has now been in private practice for 30 years.

Most importantly, he was a frontline doctor early in the pandemic, successfully treating severely ill COVID-19 patients with protocols from the FLCCC and Dr. McCullough.

Much more of our work can be found here on my substack.

My son’s vaccine injury story is profound and brought about an outcry and help from his physician, who saved his life by treating him for a life-threatening vaccine-linked autoimmune blood clotting disorder when no other doctor would. He helped bring his story and my work on the mRNA “vaccine’s” toxic lipid to the world stage.

For reference, my son’s story is here :

My son’s substack is Here:

Dr. B and I began speaking in media and in presentations to help bring the information about his injury linked to the toxins in the “vaccine” lipid shell. We have done this to help save lives. Dr. B and I are avid writers; I have had to overcome a learning curve in public speaking. We have worked hard to bring this information to help others. Our goal is to save lives.

We will post more work and videos to provide more information on Ivermectin, Remdesivir, and more.

Dr. B and I speak regularly, and if I bring him a question on our videos, he will get an answer that I can bring to you (within reason).

The writer is not a doctor, and even though guest writers or guests may be medical professionals, the information in this document and this publication is not a substitution for personal or individual medical care, treatment, medical advice, or diagnosis. Always contact your own medical care provider for individual care and consultation. This document does not diagnose medical conditions, treat illnesses, or prescribe medicine or drugs. Any information contained in this document, related links, or attachments is not a substitute for seeking adequate medical care, diagnosis, and/or treatment from your own medical doctor.