Countless others experienced the above; it was not just our family.

Here is what rampant US FRAUD looks like:

1st hospital- "Symptomatic as defined by the CDC? Yes" "Hospitalized due to Covid Yes"

Same Hospital (on same medical record page (below): "COVID19 in LAB: Negative" Viral PNA panel: Negative"

Hospital 2 two hours distance away and is a separate hospital system:

To be clear, Cody was fully vaccinated for Covid-19, and the hospital had his card.

Proof of Cody’s vaccination. he was fully vaccinated on the date of the above hospital record.

Again… 2nd hospital is two hours distance away: "NOT VACCINATED for COVID" Dad and mom: You have his vaccine card: 1st dose EW0181 2nd dose FA7485; Cody is 8 weeks post-vax, fully vaxed. Hospital Response: "You cannot be with your son. He has C-19." Same Hospital: "COVID19 in LAB: Negative" "Viral PNA panel: Negative" [This mom got the records printed in minutes and in the noses of the security and charge nurse.]

Cody’s actual outpatient diagnosis: Covid-19 vaccine linked autoimmune blood clotting disorder antiphospholipid syndrome.

Outpatient lab: "Sars CoV-2 nucleocapsid: Negative" 1.

Countless others experienced the above; it was not just our family. The above are my family’s lived experiences that nearly killed Cody, who was not tested or treated for his actual illness and injury in three hospitals on four separate occasions. He had no runny nose, no fever, and only coughed blood due to thrombocytopenia and massive pulmonary embolism.

SARS CoV-2 nucleocapsid testing looks for antibodies to the natural Covid-19 viral infection. A negative nucleocapsid test shows a lack of Covid-19 infection. The tests can “look back” months; in Cody’s case, this would include all the months of his vaccine injury onset. Cody never had Covid-19 infection. [1.]

[See the FLCCC video for updates on Cody, and also listen to the America Out Loud podcast with Booker Scott.]

You can't document and report what you don't test for. C-19 vaccine injury is not rare; it was covered up, and people have suffered and died. We must never allow this to take place again. Transparency and informed consent is vital. Cody is fighting for his life.

Please go to http://CodysLaw.org and sign the petition to get medical care for the vaccine injured and hospital protocol injured in real time, not years down the road after waiting for CICP claims or disability claims that may never be approved.

To find out more about SARS CoV-2, many studies and lab test sites teach about these tests: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.27.21264166v1.full

