If your child were injured by a reckless driver who flees the scene --denying them medical care-- and failing to exchange insurance information; criminal charges would be filed.
Call them monsters, wolves or sharks... when it is our own government allowing these big pharma vaccine "hit-and-runs," they are given immunity and are getting rich off it! Here is how we end it.
The entire post is an image, easily sharable. Please send it to your state and local representatives and share on your social media. See more at CodysLaw.org
Thank you, Cody’s mom
Unconscionable how we've treated those who "did the right thing".
The truth about the toxicity of the injections continues to be intentionally hidden by criminal conspirators in government and corrupt institutions. When will it end?