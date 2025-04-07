All Eyes are on Florida Governor DeSantis, watching for vaccine-injury bill- Cody's Law to pass. America does not leave injured citizens behind. Why are Florida's top legislators failing to help them?

Why, in a state where Governor DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, and Dr. Ladapo are outspoken about the injuries caused by vaccines, do they allow the vaccine-injured to languish without help?

After thousands of letters and calls, and hundreds of in-person visits to the legislators, why do Governor DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, and Dr. Ladapo publicly ignore Cody and Cody’s Law, the “No Vaccine Injured Left Behind Act”?

I asked Governor DeSantis’ team last week to look into this issue, and they opened a case and put it on the Governor’s desk.

Despite the inquiry case being opened last week with Governor DeSantis’ Office, he has not followed up to work on this issue.

Also, despite my meeting Dr. Ladapo at the MAHA medical freedom legislative day on March 26th, 2025, and being promised a personal follow-up conversation about Cody’s medical case and Cody’s Law, he, too, has not reached out. A crowd of onlookers filmed this meeting and his promises.

Despite 100 MAHA coalition advocates arriving on the doorstep of every Florida senator and representative and meeting with Dr. Ladapo, no one could budge the health chair, Colleen Burton; she did not return calls, emails, and she walked past me in her office without stopping to talk, even though she knew I was present to discuss Cody’s Law.

What can be done?

Public outcry! Please see the email address at the bottom of this article. We need your help by giving just 5 minutes of your time to write Governor DeSantis, who has openly acknowledged the injury, harm, and deaths caused by the Covid-19 vaccines. But who still will not act to help the vaccine-injured, despite thousands of calls, emails, and cries to help pass Cody’s Law?

Every stalled day is a day that these suffering loved ones get sicker or lose their fight for their lives.

Why would anyone wait to help injured and suffering citizens?

How can you help Cody and all other vaccine-injured citizens?

Let's ALL take five minutes and work together from every state to emphasize the need for Cody's Law to Governor DeSantis, who could help with executive orders to save the lives and health of these suffering people, like Cody.

Cody's Law can be replicated in every state.

Please take 5 minutes to email Governor DeSantis (so we have written documentation) governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com

Please ask him to pass Cody's Law- The No Vaccine Injured Left Behind Act, which asks for expedited claims processing for severely injured vaccine-injured citizens who file for Disability Medicare or Medicaid, just like it is done for cancer patients and others with severe disability.

Governor DeSantis can make this happen, and he SHOULD make it happen as he has acknowledged the devastation these shots take on human lives.