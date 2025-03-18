👉Hundreds of thousands reported COVID-19 vaccine injuries via VAERS and V-Safe (over 700,000 for V-safe alone), yet few (around 10,000) filed federal CICP claims for compensation.

When the injured come forward to file litigation, how many will scream out that these injured individuals only came forward for money?

What if a stronger motive drives them?

👉Money did not bring these hundreds of thousands of individuals to file claims in the Covid-19 Vaccine Compensation Program (CICP) compensation program.

Many remain silent. Are they awaiting court protections? Are they unsure how to get diagnosed?

Unlike other drug/medication injuries, vaccine-injured citizens face unique barriers.

👉Specifically, these programs violate constitutional law, prohibiting vaccine-injured citizens from seeking protection from state courts.

👉The CICP "compensation program" bars litigation against vaccine manufacturers and compensates for past medical bills and lost wages IF the claimant can make their way through the years of red tape and if the program, which is called a failure by Congress, awards them a claim. Many receive no award or help.

👉The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), intended for compensation for injuries resulting from traditional vaccines, requires 3-6 years of red tape before a claim may be awarded. The claimant has to turn down the award in order to be able to file for litigation in state court.

These programs strangle "failure to warn" protections.

For VICP, few claims win compensation, and only one (Gardasil) has reached state court recently, taking 9-10 years. Meanwhile, injuries continue unwarned.

Again, the PREP Act, CICP, and VICP unconstitutionally block citizens from protecting themselves and others.

Many of the injured fear speaking out without attorneys.

They won't be coming to speak out for the money—most don’t file CICP/VICP claims.

👉The injured seek truth, manufacturer liability, and protection for others.

👉I know this is what our family seeks.

The injured also seek medical care:

Another issue with these failed PREP Act programs is that they offer no medical care during years-long waits, leaving the injured disabled, jobless, and unable to afford tests or treatment.

Tests and treatment do exist to identify vaccine injuries, but access is limited. Currently, expert attorneys may be the only solution for many to get care in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, which also fail the injured, leaving them without medical services for years as they await red tape.

However, without court access, for years since the onset of vaccine injuries and federal programs, taxpayers fund claims while manufacturers enjoy immunity.

This isn't anything new. They need care.

Pre-pandemic, the injured were forced into government programs like Medicare and Medicaid and have been filing claims in these programs for years as it is their only hope of care. Many will die, and all will suffer without medical care.

Still, they languish in red tape fo years without immediate medical care in all of these programs.

👉Cody's Law aims to help

Ideally, manufacturers would face liability and pay for care. Sadly and infuriatingly, the injured are prevented from doing so in the CICP, and it is almost impossible to do so in the VICP.

Above all, without the ability for the injured to file state court cases, evidence stays hidden, and "failure to warn" rights are denied, preventing case law from protecting citizens, manufacturer warnings from being court-ordered to inform the public of the safety issues and harms brought on by their products.

Society won’t know the extent and scale of these injuries until the PREP Act, CICP, and VICP restrictions are lifted and these unconstitutional programs are repealed.

👉Fighting for the injured fights for us all. Manufacturers must be accountable in court.

Cody's mom, Author of Cody's Law

Cody's story can be found here:

Please also see the work of these brave and relentless humanitarians!