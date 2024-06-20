Dear readers, please forgive my absence between posts. Our family is desperately fighting to help Cody and others to regain their health. Today, our spirits are lifted as we bring news of long-awaited progress in working with others to help all who have suffered illness and injury due to pandemic protocols.

While many independent physicians are taking a stand (and leading by example) to call out global medical complex failures, it is clear that our medical institutions as a whole have fallen to depths so inconceivable they seem like fiction or the words of a fringe theorist. Hidden like a dirty secret from mainstream politics and media, it seems the only way to shed light on the decay of this system effectively, for this mother, is to write about our family’s experiences and to take action with the many others in this movement who have become family to us.

The injured, the bereaved, and the families of the injured are living a terror that is not easy to write about or to traverse. Countless others are aware of this terror. In fact, my readership largely consists of parents, teachers, and administrators who are either speaking up about the mandates or who are seeking a voice to call out the pandemic-era chaos. It is clear to me that if my family cannot find the light in the intense darkness that we face in fighting for Cody’s life and the lives of the injured, we cannot bring others to the light, and we cannot fight for them effectively. We also cannot do this without the support of others.

Today, with the help of so many, I am not alone in bringing news of progress and words meant to encourage others to fight and speak out to defend our medical freedoms despite the medical abandonment of our citizens and the dystopian-level failures we have all witnessed in our world governments and medical institutions.

Many know that my world stopped in its tracks in 2021 when my young, vibrant, 21-year-old son took Covid-19 mRNA vaccines. Cody is fighting for his life. But most importantly, we know that Cody is one of countless others fighting for their lives and that we all must fight for them.

For these reasons, we ask you to please learn about Cody’s background story and the story of how people like Cody —who did what their government asked them to do by taking Declared emergency Countermeasure treatments like the COVID-19 vaccines— were abandoned and provided no medical care or means for diagnosis, treatment, and life-saving drugs when they fell desperately ill, unable to work.

We are also asking for your support for Cody’s Law, which was written with the goal of asking our state governments to do the right thing to provide the requested expedited medical care to these individuals who are now disabled, unable to work, and who have fallen between the cracks and are abandoned without care.

Both the background and the proposed law are posted below.

Please know that I cannot and could not do this on my own. An army of parents, concerned citizens, and physicians have stepped in to help, to spread the word, and to give Cody’s Law a website platform and petition to inform the public and to demand that our leaders take a stand for the injured who were left behind, without medical care provisions after being injured by the Declared emergency Countermeasures they asked our citizens to take.

Thank you to Nick Caturano and Tom for designing, developing, paying for, and maintaining the newly launched Codyslaw.org website and petition page. They selflessly spent weeks of their time on this. Thank you to Michelle Utter for literally bringing this proposed law to the door of our state representatives. Amazing woman! Thank you, @silencedsurvivor, for promoting Cody’s Law by setting up an X space “Twitter space” that we are asking you to join on Friday, June 21st at 7:00 p.m. EST to discuss and learn more about how others can help and get involved in Cody’s Law - No injured Patient Left Behind-.

A second Twitter space hosted by

is coming the following week, TBA. Thank you to

and

for the promotion they have in the works. Thank you,

,

,

, and

, for always standing up for Cody and the injured and for giving them a voice. Thank you,

for fighting for Cody and the injured. Thank you to dear friends,

,

,

,

, and

for always checking in on Cody and speaking up for the injured. Thank you to my dear friend

for being an inspiration to others and for demanding safer drugs for our citizens for two decades! Thank you,

, for your tireless work to expose and end the plandemic chaos and destruction of lives, and thank you, my dear friend, for promoting Cody’s Law and acknowledging the plight of all of the vaccine injured with your gripping poem

.

WE did this work together, and WE are standing up for the injured and bereaved.

Cody’s Law serves as a template for other states. Supporters from coast to coast are asking to help bring Cody’s Law- expedited medical care for the Declared Emergency Countermeasure-injured to their state legislators, and we intend to help them do just that. This is just the beginning.

Sign the petition here: https://opnform.com/forms/codys-law-petition-bwldak

You may sign from any state, as the goal is to get a version passed in each state.

Click here to go to Codyslaw.org

Proposed Law:

Florida Senate – 2024:

Background: It is widely known that during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, hospitals, colleges, and large and small businesses mandated employees and students to take novel vaccines developed during the pandemic, which were said to prevent COVID-19 infection. These individuals could lose their employment or be forced to leave their places of education without proof of vaccination. Children were also mandated to take these vaccine countermeasures to attend preschools, sports programs, and school events. In addition, hospital patients were given SARS-CoV-2 infection protocols when admitted for COVID-19 infection. What is not as well-known yet is that countless individuals were injured during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic by taking these pandemic countermeasures. This Bill Proposal is intended to address the unmet medical needs of individuals injured by these countermeasures who have fallen between the cracks of Federal and State programs. COVID-19 vaccines and the SARS-CoV2 pandemic medical countermeasures produced several new and emerging medical diagnoses/countermeasure-related injuries. Some were left disabled, terminally ill, or severely injured, and some suffer life-long and life-threatening illnesses.

Due to loss of employment or earnings from these debilitating injuries and related expenses, many of these Floridians choose between medication or rent. Some are now homeless, claiming bankruptcy or living off of the kindness of family or private donations, and others are unable to obtain medical care and suffer or have passed away. These individuals are “Declared Emergency Countermeasure EUA Injection or Therapy” injured or, in brief, Declared Emergency Countermeasure -Injured.

Federal and State Programs allow the Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured to fall between the cracks: For instance, the Federal Social Security disability program contains a “Compassionate Allowances program” (CAL) that identifies and expedites medical disability claims where the applicant’s disease or condition clearly meets Social Security’s statutory standard for disability. Here, the agency identifies potential “Compassionate Allowance” cases, quickly makes decisions, and expedites the identified CAL case using the same rules in evaluating disability and income programs. This is done for urgent, debilitating, terminal, life-long, and severe illnesses that require timely medical intervention to preserve the health of an individual or to provide life-saving treatments to an individual.

Both Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured US citizens, and Floridians have experienced these above hardships; the Federal CAL program could have accommodated them but has not, as this program requires timely petitioning for specific diagnoses to be added to the CAL list for approval.

Next, the Federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) program, which was, on its surface, meant to provide care to the COVID-19 vaccine-injured, is, in fact, underfunded (at best) and largely understaffed for the volume of claims received, and is known to be a futile effort towards obtaining medical care for injured individuals, including Floridians. CICP outcome wait times are nearly twice as long as those for Federal programs for disability medical coverage under Medicare and Medicaid provisions (some applicants wait almost two years for decisions). Only a fraction are approved with indeterminate criteria for qualification and assessment for inclusion into this program.

Thus, federal programs leave the injured or ill without medical care as they can no longer work and afford unexpected or new burdens of expensive medical treatments but are not yet determined disabled by a federal [or state] program—even if their physician determines them disabled.

As such, disabled Floridians with urgent medical needs also fall between the cracks in their own state. For disabled and Medically Needy Florida citizens under the age of 65 without minor children, there are no program or expedited state program determinations for those with Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured urgent need for medical coverage and the life-saving or life-changing medical care it affords them.

According to the State of Florida, “The Division of Disability Determinations is responsible for making the determination of medical eligibility for Florida citizens who apply for disability benefits under the Federal Social Security Administration disability programs (Social Security Disability-Title II and Supplemental Security Income-Title XVI), and under the state Medically Needy program.” This Florida state program includes the Florida Medicaid program. Floridians who have Declared Emergency Countermeasure debilitating or life-threatening injuries with an urgent need for care (who qualify for these Florida state programs) are without Medicaid coverage until they undergo a disability program determination with typical wait times of up to a year, leaving the injured without care or with limited care (at best).

For example, In 2021, after his COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, my son Cody was age 21 when he was hospitalized with a large pulmonary embolism, leaky heart valve, and weakness to the point he could no longer walk without assistance, and he coughed up blood and developed sores across his body. He was tested repeatedly for COVID-19 infection. All COVID-19 infection tests were negative. Soon, it was learned that Cody had developed the most severe (triple positive) form of the autoimmune blood clotting disorder called antiphospholipid syndrome (APS). His APS case is linked to his COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. He also had thrombocytopenia (bleeding), which is common in severe or “high-risk” APS patients. In 2022, he went on treatments and improved for a while, and his medical case was peer-reviewed and published. Cody was a Florida college student with a 4.0 GPA who then had to leave his college when he was re-hospitalized. He is now disabled, unable to work due to his severe illness, and fighting for his life.

Since 2023, every blood thinner treatment has failed him. Along with the above injuries, he has suffered blood clots in all four limbs, two strokes, and three related brain injuries/events; he has managed to live as he awaits new treatments, but he won’t live for long without help from the state, he needs Florida Medicaid NOW. He is awaiting a long process to try an off-label cancer drug (six month infusions), which has shown promise in reducing the antibodies that cause uncontrolled blood clotting in his condition. The co-pays and associated medical travel will likely be more than our family can afford, even if covered by insurance. If insurance will not cover the treatments, we will have to beg for private donations. Cody has gone without treatments and specialists, as even with medical insurance, our family cannot afford all of his care. He has been waiting nearly a year for disability approval. His body may not survive the wait.

Most importantly, Cody is one of countless similar COVID-19 vaccine-injured (Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured] cases that need similar care and are awaiting disability determinations to receive medical coverage and life-saving or life-preserving medical care.

Floridians ask that expedited Florida State Medicaid and Medically Needy services be afforded to the severely ill, diagnosed disabled, and/or terminally ill vaccine-injured or Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured Floridians by enacting the attached proposed Florida “No Vaccine Injured Patient Left Behind Act,” or “Cody’s Law.”

Heather Hudson – Cody’s Mom

Proposed “Florida No Vaccine Injured Patient Left Behind Act” – AKA Cody’s Law

Florida Senate – 2024

To the Florida Governor RON DESANTIS, Florida Surgeon General Dr. JOESEPH LADAPO; Agency for Healthcare Administration JASON WEIDA SECRETARY Committee on Health Policy Senators BURTON and BRODEUR

Proposed bill overview:

An act relating to COVID-19 Vaccine Injured, COVID-19 EUA Medical Countermeasure Injured, to include Floridians who require critical or timely medical management of diagnosed urgent, severe, life-threatening, and/or disabling Medical Injury related to COVID-19 EUA and any “Declared Emergency Countermeasure EUA Injection Therapy” injury or briefly, (Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured) injury, including COVID-19 vaccine-injured Floridians whose medical diagnosis or disability would qualify for the Florida State “Medicaid” program or Florida State “Medically Needy” program whose enrollment and urgently needed treatments are lost or delayed due to disability determination wait times, or lengthy Medicaid or disability case processing.

WHEREAS, Floridians Ask that those with severe and life-altering illnesses and injuries resulting from said declared emergency medical countermeasures be afforded the right to receive expedited Florida Medicaid under a Proposed “Florida No Vaccine Injured Patient Left Behind Act” AKA “Cody’s Law.”

WHEREAS, Federal and State medical programs left Floridians behind who are diagnosed with these injuries and who meet the qualifications of these programs --as many of whom lost their income due to their COVID-19 pandemic Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injuries-- and who cannot afford/access crucial out of hospital prescribed or necessary medical care (such as infusions or medical specialist visits); and as Federal COVID-19 prevention measures (or countermeasures), made no immediate or long-term viable accommodations for medical treatment to those injured by these measures and countermeasures.

WHEREAS, many Florida families became financially distressed by the burden of their Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injury-associated medical bills when paying out-of-pocket, paying expensive co-pays, or by accruing bills when providing for loved ones who fell between the cracks for years waiting for the Federal or State medical program approvals. Many times, the injury diagnosis takes a year or more. Then, the Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured individual awaits a year-long approval for Federal or State programs. Without the means to access all necessary medical care, health can deteriorate as the injured are not afforded timely care, even in cases of permanent or severe disability and terminal illness.

WHEREAS, Floridians affected by these injuries include adults, minors, and individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. WHEREAS, Floridians ask the state Legislature to find that it is in the best interest of the state and its residents that the disabled and medically needy Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured patients and Florida residents suffering from lack of timely services and treatment are afforded expedited Florida Compassionate Allowances within the Florida Medicaid program NOW.

THEREFORE, We ask that this bill, “Cody’s Law,” be enacted by the Legislature of the State of Florida:

Section 1. This act may be cited as Florida No Vaccine Injured Patient Left Behind Act – Cody’s Law.

Section 2. Section [TBD section number], Florida Statutes, should be created to read:

[TBD Section number] Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured and/or COVID-19 vaccine and countermeasure injured rights.

(1) The state Medicaid and state “Medically Needy” programs shall identify claims resulting from Declared Emergency Countermeasure EUA Injections and Therapies (Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured) and/or COVID-19 vaccine and countermeasure injured Floridians.

(2) The state Medicaid and state “Medically Needy” programs shall further identify claims in which the Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured patient is determined disabled, terminally ill, in urgent medical need, or in an end-of-life situation from a Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injury, or otherwise in need of expedited claim evaluation to determine eligibility within the Medicaid and Medically Needy programs.

(3) The state shall also set forth a list of related medical conditions for the expedited claims by working with Florida physicians who treat the COVID-19 vaccine injured and COVID-19 countermeasures injured (Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injured) Floridians NOW.

(a) To include any other urgent medical circumstance the agency and physicians deem appropriate.

(4) To include a state provider alert to inform medical providers and hospitals of the contents of this Bill/Act so that private hospital social services and individual providers are informed of the contents to best serve the needs of their patients with urgent medical needs arising from COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 medical countermeasures/ Declared Emergency Countermeasure-Injuries.

(5) The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration and the Florida Department of Children and Families websites must each dedicate a webpage on their websites to explain patient rights authorized under this section.

(6) Medical providers must notify patients and, if possible, their family members or caregivers of their rights under this section and provide them with the contact information for the Agency for Health Care Administration and the link to the dedicated webpage for this Bill/Act on the agency’s website.

(7) The agency shall adopt rules to implement all sections above.

We ask that this proposed act shall be considered and taken into effect with urgency.