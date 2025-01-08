I am the mother of a 25-year-old son. He is now a multiple stroke survivor. He became disabled after his Covid -19 shots left him with a lifelong blood clotting disorder that has ravaged his brain, all four limbs, and his lungs. His heart was damaged as it tried to pump blood with lungs full of blood clots. His doctors don’t know how he survived.

He was a runner and did not have Covid infection. He now spends his 20s mostly confined to his room. Have you considered how many vaccine injury and death cases were censored and kept from being seen by others on Facebook?

Even Congress questions the suppression and censorship of vaccine injuries online. Have you considered how many lives could have been saved by parents and doctors freely sharing data on severe and deadly vaccine adverse reactions?

What kind of broken logic keeps mothers in the dark about medical dangers?

If my son Cody’s case could have been shared on Facebook instead of being suppressed or removed, others could have been warned about his horrific injury and made better choices.

What kind of superiority complex silences mothers from warning other mothers?

These are indeed crimes against humanity! @VictorsVoice2 Mark, you should know that mothers never back down.

It is time that you meet with the mothers and fathers of deceased and covid-19 vaccine-injured kids who are disabled for life. Look at Cody’s Case, Victor’s, Maddie De Garay’s, Ernesto’s, Sean’s, Trista’s case… oh so many more!

Then, meet and look the parents in the eye and tell us why you would not let us reach out to find answers, get help, or help other parents.

How will you ever make amends to parents who only have gravestones to visit when they lost their children but were denied the very basic human decency of connecting with humanitarians who wished to help others with information about these vaccine injuries or adverse events now validated by Congress.

How will you make amends to someone who can no longer walk and may not live another year? Thank God Twitter began to allow these stories and the ability to share information. But this happened after my boy was left with a life-threatening and lifelong peer-reviewed and published vaccine injury.

In 2022, we were blessed with the help and comfort of countless other parents, advocates, doctors, and other vaccine-injured on Twitter. However, I am completely suppressed on Facebook.

I wrote a Law to help get medical care for the vaccine injured, and Facebook still won’t let me post it, or the few posts I have been “allowed” to publish are “suppressed” on Facebook. Changes can’t come soon enough. Catch up with Congress and recognize that all the vaccine-injured individuals who were suppressed and silenced were people who were dying and fighting for their lives.

So, please, before you hail yourself a hero… Remember that you are a deeply flawed human who treated suffering people as if they were less than human.

Still, I’m happy to meet in person and teach you about Cody’s Law and have you meet some of the other parents who care for kids left with feeding tubes.

Are you humble enough to set up a grocery delivery charity for those who can’t work and are disabled after their vaccines?

Are you humble enough to buy wheelchairs for the disabled?

Are you humble enough to support a scholarship Victor set up before his death?

Are you humble enough to help promote a law to help get medical care to the vaccine-injured?

Let’s talk mama y mano.

Cody’s mom

