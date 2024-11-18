The video below was taken last year when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stepped away from his celebration to call C-19 Vax injured Cody, who suffered a stroke and was in the hospital with multiple DVTs in all four limbs. His body failed to respond to five different blood thinners in the hospital. He has been fighting for his life since October 2021, when he was hospitalized with a massive pulmonary embolism and was left with an insidious blood clotting disorder after his COVID-19 vaccines. RFK Jr. has been the only politician who has reached out to Cody. He has reached out to many more, including bereaved parents that I know. Please listen as he encourages Cody.

The world did not listen to RFK Jr. about the Covid-19 vaccine injuries. Cody went on to have three more strokes and severe stenosis of his brain after this call. I have written, and others have written, numerous sitting politicians who could have easily helped the vaccine injured, but they have not made the effort.

Cody’s story is well known; he needs life-saving Rituxan, but his insurance will not pay for it. He is also one of many others who need life-saving treatments but have been abandoned and denied by the government over the last three years. To help them, I wrote the proposed Cody’s Law so that they can have immediate, real-time medical coverage when they suffer vaccine injury. Most vaccine-injured people wait years to get medical care through “Social programs” like Medicare or Medicaid or “compensation programs” like the CICP or VICP. Many die or suffer during this wait time.

See my gut-wrenching plea to my state officials, which has gone unanswered. “Am I watching my son die while politicians in his own state ignore his case? The hospitals and medical centers are broken, the severely injured need expedited medical care similar to cancer patients, and the government has abandoned them. Cody, who now has had four strokes, multiple pulmonary embolism hospitalizations, blood clots in all limbs, severe stenosis of the veins in the left side of his brain, is unable to walk without assistance —needs an off-label medication for his relentless autoimmune blood clotting disorder. He needs transportation for specialty medical care to save his life, but he was denied his disability claim, and my governor and surgeon general are not listening. Cody is one of countless others.

This does not have to be a tragedy. Please write to every politician now and demand that they look at Cody’s case and Cody’s law.

Will it take humanitarian teams from other countries to step in now before it is too late?

I am pleading for RFK Jr. to awaken my Florida politicians or politicians anywhere to help the vaccine-injured now and not in January, when it may be too late for some.

Cody is one of countless others who are fighting for their lives. Can Washington politicians and state politicians grow a heart with his leadership? I’m not a babe in the woods! I know that most of these people are in Washington because they had to grow a thick skin and harden themselves to criticism. I also know the current political climate dictates that they step in line to Big Pharma funding.

But what if they don’t? What if some lead by example and follow their hearts? What to expect? Maybe a few will see the vaccine-injured patient left behind and fighting for their lives.

Overall, we (U.S. Citizens) still need to demand immediate help for the injured as NO one in Washington or my state capitol is in my shoes, Cody’s shoes, or the shoes of the countless other injured who need life-saving treatment and medications and are denied them… left fighting for their lives.

Please support CodysLaw.org, sign the petition write your politicians to get them to ACT and support this law, and contact their colleagues in Florida to save lives. We have large organizations ready to help implement Cody’s law in each state, but we need politicians to grow hearts!

Cody’s Law (3 pages) posted below:

