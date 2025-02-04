Dec. 2022 MDPI study:

“During the development of mRNA vaccines, cross-immunity was completely overlooked. There are anti-coronavirus antibodies and many epitopes common to different endemic coronaviruses, which are conserved in the SARS-CoV-2 genome. Vaccination does not take into account pre-existing cross-immunity … and current protocols neglect acquired immunity following natural infection.”

"Young individuals are those whose cross-immunity is still active, causing a strong response to vaccination and the appearance of adverse inflammatory effects, particularly at the cardiac level."

"Indeed, PEGylated constituents [Pegylated lipids or the LNP lipids] are also immunogenic, inducing anti-PEG IgM and IgG, which are responsible for the accelerated blood clearance and induction of complement activation-related pseudo-allergies. Inflammatory complications were observed with localized delivery of small mRNA–LNP dosages during COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and would be amplified with higher, chronic dosing ..."

"A wide distribution of vaccine mRNA in organs can lead to systemic adverse effects..."

Link: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9864138/

2024 study by Moderna scientists:

"Strategies to reduce the risks of mRNA drug and vaccine toxicity."

This study describes only part of the toxicity in the LNP-mRNA platform.

Yes, the LNP-mRNA platform is toxic, according to the manufacturers.

Let that sink in.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41573-023-00859-3

We must bravely write every politician and bring the receipts to light!

You can also help today by contacting Florida Senators and asking them to co-sponsor the first U.S. vaccine injury law to bring medical care to the vaccine injured in their state. We need Florida state Senators to get involved so that it passes into law. The email addresses are provided for you.

Cody’s Law can be replicated in each state.

Click my January 17th article below for details, including the email addresses of the Florida Senators. Thank you!

Below are copies of the first page and one of the 17 relevant pages on Covid-19 vaccine injury from the October 2024 House Select Subcommittee report on Coronavirus. Just below the two Congressional report pages is the nine-page letter from the fourteen US attorney generals to the HHS asking for answers and an investigation into the mistreatment of the Covid-19 vaccine-injured.

Cody’s law (3 pages) in its full form can be seen on the link for my January 17th article above, “Cody’s Law HB-149-2025”.

* The writer is not a doctor, and even though guest writers may be medical professionals, the information in this document and this publication is not a substitution for personal or individual medical care, treatment, medical advice, or diagnosis. Always contact your own medical care provider for individual care and consultation. This document does not diagnose medical conditions, treat illnesses, or prescribe medicine or drugs. Any information contained in this document, related links, or attachments is not a substitute for seeking adequate medical care, diagnosis, and/or treatment from your own medical doctor.