In 2021, after my then 21-year-old son went from running miles a day to walking with a cane, diagnosed with a rare, catastrophic blood disorder, this mom knows it is time for vaccine injury victims & families to ignite an intelligent, rational conversation about what the mRNA vaccines put into our bodies. We don’t buy food or health products without reading the labels and knowing the ingredients, and it’s time we do the same with the vaccines for our children.

In telling of our experience, it must be said right away that when this took place in 2021, my husband and I asked our son not to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it was experimental, and we did not feel it went through enough testing, etc. Cody was 21, an adult, but still my child. He along with many other college-aged kids, took these shots as they were told by public health officials and more that they were doing the right thing.

At the time of this writing, not many college-aged kids were willing to share their stories of vaccine injury. Also, some parents simply needed another parent to connect with to talk about vaccine injuries freely; some had no idea that these shots could harm as they were said to be “safe” and effective.”

Some have taught me so much, but mostly, being brave and sharing our story was a pretty bold move in early 2022. My question to other parents was simple. “What if we found out that what was being injected into our children could be deadly and could make our children sicker with each dose?”

Our journey and this research work answer some of these questions. However, my work would not have been well known if it had not been published in Dr. Tess Lawrie’s substack in October 2022. Without her efforts to get this word out in her largely read forum, many lives may have been lost. I can’t say enough about her bravery and the bravery of her fantastic team. Thank you, Dr. Lawrie and Caroline.

[Update: in January 2023, this story was published on the Children’s Health Defense Network; then on October 4th, 2023, the Children’s Health Defense Network gave an update on Cody’s story, and on October 13th, 2023, Cody developed new blood clotting and was hospitalized eventually with blood clots in all four limbs, the story of his recent hospitalization has been told by Steve Kirsch, Angela, Livio, and crew). Dr. Lawrie, the WCH, the CHD and the VSRF lifesaving efforts are immeasurable.]

I originally wrote the story detailing the research in order to have this information considered by medical professionals before the child vaccines rolled out in the early summer of 2022 in hopes of saving lives. I then included the days leading up to my son’s hospitalization and the months spent finding treatment and beginning care to let others (especially parents) know it was OK to talk about vaccine injury, to ask questions, and to push for answers. I pray that sharing these steps in Cody’s journey will help others. It was my drive to prevent these injuries that brought me to do this research and begin advocating for other victims of the pandemic.

This journey started with our tragedy in October 2021. At the time, my mind was literally thousands of miles away from any idea of researching vaccines or writing the stories of significant pandemic public health failures. I live in Florida, and twelve days before this tragedy occurred, I was packed up and ready to move to Arizona to the property we purchased there. Our Florida home was sold, and the new owners were due to move into the home in less than two weeks.

I could never have imagined this turn of events would take place.

Photo taken less than a year before my son’s vaccine injury.

The Fateful Day:

On the day that he got his mRNA Covid vaccination, he coughed up a small streak of blood in his sputum, but it was a tiny amount; he thought it was insignificant, as he had seasonal allergies. He was tired but was told to expect that from the pharmacy. We had been packing and moving boxes, and we thought he was overdoing it. He was trying to be extra helpful.

At some point, the skin on his hands and arms began to develop sores that bled, but he was told it was possibly eczema when he went to the doctor. It didn’t look good to me, but he was assured that it was OK and was given medication to help it. He had a history of being sensitive to lotions and detergents, and we used products free of dyes, perfumes, etc.

He also had pain in his right knee that we thought was from running or helping with the move and left rib cage pain (where the embolism was later found), but he thought it was from all the lifting and moving of boxes.

I encouraged him to go to the hospital as he yelped when he bent forward to tie his shoes, and I didn’t like the look of the sores that developed on his hands and arms. It wasn’t sitting well with me. But his pain was only positional, only when he bent forward. It wasn’t a pain that one knows to look for as an embolism in a then-21-year-old young man.

He went exploring near the coast the day before his hospitalization and worked a shift at his beloved coffee shop. He came home, had dinner, and went to bed. It was a typical day.

He woke in the middle of the night with sharp pain in his back. He could only lean against a wall; he could not sit nor lay down.

He fell ill so rapidly he had no fever, no chills, no nasal discharge, and there were no cold or flu-like symptoms. He was in so much pain that I was beside myself trying to get him to go to the hospital, but he was so concerned about getting Covid there that he was somehow trying to see if the pain would cease on its own. Then, he began coughing up blood which was an unmistakable emergency.

The Hospitalization:

He was admitted to the hospital for a large pulmonary embolism(thrombosis), blood clotting through the lungs, leaky heart valves caused by the pressure the pulmonary embolism put on his heart, and thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets). He was given oxygen, a blood thinner, and steroids. He was clinging to his life; he was told that he may live for three days.

He had a massive reaction. We clung to each other, and my husband and I bought our way in to see my son with cookies and the voice of a mama bear. Because he didn’t have Covid, I would not let them keep us apart. That was beyond a challenge.

Each day in the hospital was a challenge on its own to get him what he needed and to make sure his medications were correct. There were issues, close calls, oxygen dipping, dangerously high blood pressure, and more. The top of his medical chart read “unvaccinated,” although he was vaccinated, and the staff was told repeatedly. It was evident by the looks on their faces that some immediately realized what they were seeing was a significant vaccine injury. Their response was to quickly leave his room and never return for the day. It was as horrific in person as it sounds writing it here.

The other response was to keep giving him nasal PCR Covid tests. All were negative. I wanted to get past looking for Covid that just wasn’t there and focus on a long-term plan to treat the blood clotting. I talked to doctors about vaccine injury, but that was considered a conspiracy theory at best.

I challenged the staff as they wouldn’t allow me to bring him fluids and food, but he was not put on a diet restriction. If he were going to die, he would have his favorites and decent nutrition. Yogurt, tea, orange juice, electrolyte drinks, coconut water, granola, and chicken gumbo. He turned 22 in the hospital and wanted a cheeseburger; we snuck it to him. He couldn’t eat like he normally did, but at this point, as long as he was eating and drinking, we knew that there was hope. We also brought vitamins D, C, and Zinc. We brought pictures of his beloved cat and put them on the wall. He had music to listen to as well. His oxygen levels slowly improved, but he was deathly ill.

What was notably absent was information and a treatment plan. Even though we asked, there were not many answers from the staff or doctors. In fact, there was a shocking lack of communication. My young adult son had a large pulmonary embolism, and no one was scrambling for answers or even willing to conduct the lab tests we asked for.

A Fight for Life:

I was shocked when they discharged him. His oxygen levels were up, but I knew this was only because of the steroid, and once that was gone, he would be in bad shape. They left him clinging for life, leaving our family in disbelief and my son in agony. Many we encountered in attempting to save his life in the healthcare system treated him as if he were an inconvenience, annoyance, and liability as he wore a scarlet letter “V” (vaccine injured).

The hospital treated him with less regard than most treat stray and injured animals. They discharged him after five days with unresolved, ongoing blood clotting and coughing up blood. For five months between 2021 and 2022 (before we met Dr. B), my husband and I took turns holding a vigil to keep my son alive as the vaccine’s chaotic toxins, and allergens caused his inflammatory immune system to terrorize its way through my son’s lungs and vascular system without mercy.

In the evenings, as he slept, I researched any known cases of inflammatory vaccine injuries with bleeding lungs and blood clotting in medical journals. I would stop and quietly go to his bedroom door to see if he was still breathing. No mother should have to check to see if their (then) 22-year-old son is still breathing through the night. But I knew that I was one of tens of thousands of mothers with desperately ill or deceased vaccine-injured children and knew that if I could prevent one more parent from checking to see if their child was breathing after their vaccine, I had done what I was meant to do in researching the vaccines.

Photo: 2013

Seeking any and all answers and help, even though he did not know about vaccine injuries nor believe they were a concern for my healthy, tall, and strong son, I asked questions of the doctor in our family who worked in an administrative aspect in this field. But without living in our state and without much information on Covid-19 vaccine injury available, not even the experts that he knew had answers.

We could only accomplish compiling a wish list of blood testing. I could only find a handful of case studies that I hoped to present to a willing physician. They would not complete the lab work that we knew he needed, which included a Covid nucleocapsid test that is able to detect natural Covid immunity, even as this highly respected physician with a double doctorate called them to ask as a professional courtesy.

My son endured months of suffering as he was expelled from three hospitals, two urgent care facilities, and a handful of specialists. We would take him to a facility to get him enough steroids, oxygen, or intravenous fluids to get him through until he had to go to the next facility. He was clinging to life, and it was clear that he would need extensive recovery time.

Each facility attempted to make us feel as if we were disgraceful, unclean humans to utter the words vaccine injury in attempting to save my child’s life. I can only recall three medical professionals out of about twenty physicians, NPs, nurses, and admin staff that did not treat us with disdain when we asked if the vaccine caused his illness.

After witnessing the incomprehensible lack of compassion, I am no longer the person I was before. When they “pushed” that knife of censorship into my son’s heart as he clung to life, I knew that this global mistreatment of our fellow man was awakening a deep and innate strength within us all.

I had to stand up for him as he could no longer stand on his own. They didn’t break me, they made me unbreakable, and I knew I wasn’t alone in this conviction.

Each facility I took him to insisted that he must have had Covid-19 and had a significant long Covid case after that. The problem was he had never Covid. He repeatedly “swab” tested negative and never had Covid-19 symptoms.

I knew he never had Covid. No one would listen.

I needed a plan, and it was clear that we needed to stay in Florida to care for him. He had continual blood clotting but was also coughing up blood. He could not walk on his own and fell repeatedly. He could not safely travel for more than about 45 minutes, much less across the country.

From the time he left the first hospital, I had been searching and calling around the country, attempting to find any specialist that would consider vaccine injury. Short of that, I was seeking somewhere that had some form of treatment for long Covid as it was clear he would die without some form of treatment. I hoped that a specialist would be willing to look at his case objectively and treat the symptoms so that we were not tossed from facility to facility without answers or help.

My son had routine lab work completed at the local facilities along the way, yet in those five months before we found Dr. B, we still had no answers from the other doctors and specialists as to why he still desperately gasped for breath and could not walk on his own.

A Lifesaving Doctor:

My husband made a bed in the back of my SUV for my son, and our next plan was to take him to a long Covid clinic in Texas or to take him to his uncle, who had a network of physician peers that we hoped would at least begin with the blood testing that would look for Covid exposure, autoimmune issues, heart inflammation, etc.

A day or two before this plan to drive him to medical care, I read the news articles mentioned at the beginning of this story which led me to call Dr. B to see if he would consider taking on his case. My son spoke with Dr. B’s son, who is the office administrator, and he put Dr. B on the phone. We were in disbelief that a doctor stopped to listen. My son could barely talk as he could barely breathe.

I explained the symptoms and said our family thought this might be a vaccine injury. Dr. B listened and said he needed lab tests to be completed quickly to help my son. We lived about an hour and a half away from his practice, and travel was significantly painful for my son. But Dr. B and his son helped us to go to a doctor that would see us nearby to get them done. Fingers crossed, this was a long shot, as the lab and administration weren’t on board at that facility. I could never have imagined getting tests to help with vaccine injury was a taboo endeavor.

Dr. B gave us a list of blood tests to ask for, and he was willing to get on the phone or do what it took to get the tests ordered. We were able to get some of the tests done the next day. By the time the results came in, my son had told me that he was sure he would die within days if he didn’t get care. I called Dr. B’s office, and they said to bring him in immediately. His staff, his son, and Dr. B wanted to save my son’s life.

With some of the previous and new blood tests, Dr. B told us that he would start by bringing the inflammation down in my son’s body. We were able to get him on blood thinners before going to Dr. B, but the prescription was through a specialist that said his case was too complex; Dr. B agreed to keep him on the blood thinners and wrote prescriptions to get his inflammation under control as well. His blood pressure was significantly raised, and he had POTS and tachycardia. Dr. B began addressing these issues but ordered more blood testing.

He was nearly passing out on the way to see Dr. B. Then, after starting his medications under his care, his breathing eased within a few days, his blood pressure started coming down, and slowly he coughed less and less blood. My son’s blood tests told a story of an undiagnosed and untreated life-threatening blood disease that could have been seen in his lab tests throughout the months but was not looked for by the other facilities. After Dr. B began his own testing, he confirmed the diagnosis with continued testing.

Dr. B explained that it was clear after reviewing the lab results that my son had a severe autoimmune reaction to the mRNA vaccine and was diagnosed in March 2022. His medical journey finally brought him to his diagnosis, antiphospholipid syndrome linked to the mRNA vaccine. My son was healthy, running, and active before this.

Before seeing Dr. B, Covid-19 infection was not ruled out by the many medical facilities I took him to over the course of 5 months. Some left Covid in the billing codes in their medical chart even though they never tested positive for Covid. Not one facility before Dr. B ordered the definitive blood testing that was available to them and that I asked for, no, begged for.

Some professionals suspected long Covid, but some suspected he had a severe vaccine reaction. The medical professionals that suspected vaccine injury or vaccine reaction were reluctant to speak; two actually questioned it in their written findings but still used the working diagnosis of long Covid when speaking with us. They couldn’t diagnose what they did not test for.

To be certain, when my son became Dr. B’s patient, he ordered the Covid Nucleocapsid test on the first day. This test showed 0% exposure to the natural Covid virus. Two months later. Dr. B repeated the test, and again, it was negative. 0% exposure to the natural Covid virus. Due to the results of continual antiphospholipid antibodies found in my son’s bloodwork, he explained that he suspects that my son had a severe reaction to the lipid casing or shell of the mRNA “vaccine.” Discussing this possibility, we both agreed that the vaccine needed more research.

I took on that task:

With much of the world questioning the Covid-19 vaccine, I worked at deciphering and understanding the various functions, delivery system, and uptake into the cells in a journalistic manner.

My son continued to get stronger on his treatments, and now that he was under the care of a capable and caring physician at his side, I could do this work. I knew I could not let another child, parent, or person experience what we had. It was time to get to the bottom of this.

Knowing that I am one of many overwhelmed parents seeking answers, and to keep this logical and easy for others to research as well, I hunted the publicly available and easily understood information. What I found is certainly not lacking cascades of disheartening, disturbing information. My heart sinks to have learned what I have learned. I found that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine lipid shell casing had toxins that were known to exist in the PEGylated lipid nanoparticles pre-pandemic, long before the COVID-19 mRNA shots.

I completed this basic research of the lipid shell on my own and then ran my findings by physicians for clarification. In doing so, what I found was worthy of igniting an intelligent, rational conversation about what the vaccines potentially put into our bodies. I hoped that this information could lead to a conversation that could break through the divide of those who have refused to (or are censored from) seeing that there are fundamental issues within the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines (in this case, especially focusing on the lipid shell).

I knew that others must have known what I found. My concern was that most people did not know. Many have said that the issue is rare, but they were missing part of the equation when they said this. They were missing two potentially life-threatening points detailed below (CARPA, Crossover reactions, and really, there is a third in which the body’s immune system can mistake the lipids and mount an attack on the body’s own lipids/tissues). Most importantly, they were missing the fact that these issues were known long before the Covid-19 vaccines were developed. There was a chance to warn people, but the public was not informed.

The Lipid Shell, the Toxin, and Allergen:

The mRNA shell casings are made of LNPs or lipid nanoparticles. LNPs contain four lipids: PEGylated lipids, Ionizable lipids, Phospholipids, and Cholesterol. I started looking for information on the phospholipids as my son has an unmeasurable number (his levels are higher than what can be measured in a lab) of antiphospholipid antibodies in his bloodwork. In this research, I started seeing older articles about PEG Polyethylene Glycol. This known allergen is used in a “PEGylated” lipid form in the early shell casings of the mRNA vaccine studies.

Do you know if you or your child is allergic to PEG? Are you allergic to it? Do you know to consider this? Do you know that you don’t have to be allergic to PEG to have a potentially life-threatening reaction? We didn’t know, and we are not alone.

These articles started to catch my attention. The findings on PEGylated lipids were more significant than just my son’s case; his case was rare [from what we knew when this article was first published, but numerous doctors and individuals have since shared their antiphospholipid cases after C-19 injections with me]. I began finding that reactions to PEG and PEGylated lipids were known and, that our population is seeing more and more reactions, hypersensitivities, and that PEG antibodies found in blood testing are increasing in our population over time. I focused on the PEG or PEGylated lipid aspect, hoping to save lives now and to bring this information forward as new drug formulations using the lipid shells are being developed to go to market soon

I also found significant information about a known phenomenon called ABC that explains how PEGylated lipids can potentially decrease efficacy, alter the distribution of the drugs (payload) into organs, and can potentially worsen adverse effects. This information is significant, and I have compiled research, but that information will go into its own article so that I stay focused on PEGylated lipids.

I found articles on PEGylated lipids as I looked through medical journal cases with similar clinical findings to my son’s case. There are similar vaccine injury cases to be found. Still, without enough data and research (due to the vaccines being so newly introduced), again, most of the cases called for further research of the vaccine. The needed data and controlled studies just don’t exist yet. With people dying and as others struggle through illness or for answers, they need help, and it is clear that something is causing frightening vaccine reactions, so I had to push on. This wasn’t about just my son. It was about all of our children, our families, and our own bodies.

As I pushed forward, I came across more medical journal entries about PEG allergies and pseudo allergies, which share just as harmful reactions with one another, but the pseudo allergies are not as easy to detect according to the studies. When researching the lipid shell, the first genuinely informative article I read was a scientific article about how the lipid shell casing is made. It is frightening to a mother whose child cannot walk on his own now to read that the mRNA vaccines contain any portion or amount of a known allergen that is known to cause anaphylaxis (and more) and to know we were not told and adequately warned about this ingredient being a known concern that industry itself said was a concern pre-pandemic.

In each article that I read, one thing was clear: PEG is known to be harmful. It won’t be harmful to all of society, but it needs to be said that many will not know if they have hypersensitivity to PEG or if their body may have a crossover reaction (mentioned earlier), which can occur with PEG and PEGylated LNPs (both of the latter can be life-threatening and are not a result of an allergy). It is as irresponsible as putting a peanut component or another allergen like egg protein in a vaccine and not alerting the consumer to it. Also, if the vaccine manufacturers did not widely inform us of this issue, it worries me as to what else we don’t know, as evidenced by the spike protein issues and immune reactions.

Here is what I found in the scientific article “Without these lipid shells, there would be no mRNA vaccines for COVID-19” (C&N (Chemical and Engineering News March 6th, 2021) [1.]. This article describes the “success” of lipid nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines. This article states:

“Even some of the LNPs that worked well in animals proved too toxic for the repeated dosing required of many siRNA therapies. “The biggest issue was trying to find the right balance between systems that were effective but also safe and tolerable,” says Marian Gindy, executive director of pharmaceutical sciences at Merck & Co until 2013. “And I would say that is still the biggest challenge in this area.” Also written in the same article

And although PEG is found in many cosmetic, drug, and food products, scientists hypothesize that some people could develop antibodies to PEG and that giving those individuals an injection of PEG-coated nanoparticles could trigger an anaphylactic reaction.”

In this same article, I learned that a 2010 version of the lipids was used in a 2018 drug that had to be infused over one and a half hours every three weeks and required pretreatment with multiple anti-inflammatory drugs to minimize reactions to the nanoparticles. The article also discusses many times how the LNPs have been tweaked and refined to the point where they are now used in the mRNA vaccines. However, tweaked or not, the PEG or PEGylated lipids remain one of the four lipids used in the lipid shell.

[Note the lipids in the above drug are called “similar” and “relevant” drugs to the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine lipids by Pfizer in their 2022 internal document on myocarditis. References and more are found in my 2023 series on the LNPs.]

So, let’s talk about PEG. Polyethylene Glycol is potentially life-threatening to those with PEG allergies, according to the article “Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis,” dated December 13th, 2016, in the Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology Journal [2.]. Still, many people may not know that they have a PEG allergy. Many people will never have an allergy to it. It, however, IS a known allergen used in make-up, lotions, and creams, and now in the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine lipid shell.

Many people have mild allergic reactions to these make-ups, lotions, and more. My son had reactions from an early age to certain detergents, lotions, and creams. Doctors have told us that he has contact dermatitis when the rashes have appeared, but he was not tested for PEG allergy. We knew to avoid cleaning and healthcare products that had dyes and perfumes, etc. Many of you or your children may also have these reactions to healthcare products and cleaning products.

[Of note, Cody is not allergic to PEG; his reaction to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was not an allergy but an autoimmune reaction involving the PEGylated lipids; his case is now a published case study as of March 2023. In my later articles, studies on complement activation associated with autoimmune disorders and studies on the PEG and lipid allergy-like reactions (complement-activated reactions) are detailed.]

Keep in mind that this is the first time in world history that PEGylated lipids were injected into the bodies of millions. A PEG reaction on the skin from lotion can be something entirely different when injected. PEG is a known allergen that can cause anaphylaxis when it touches the skin or is ingested. PEG that is injected is more complex and is known to involve both the allergy and complement activated (pseudo allergies). More importantly, the industry already knew it was known to cause these anaphylaxis reactions and other reactions when the first PEGylated LNPs were injected and infused into people years before in early PEGylated LNP drug therapies. The medical literature warned the mRNA therapy industry of these concerns repeatedly. Many of their own words describe these concerns early on, pre-pandemic. But the consumers, were not warned of this, and the pertinent studies and data surrounding these significant and potentially deadly reactions.

In the Pfizer warnings “important safety information” (for instance), were we told that the known allergen PEG was used in the mRNA vaccines? Did we know to look for PEG? No. Were we told that PEG can cause anaphylactic reactions in those with PEG allergies, hypersensitivity, and PEG antigens? No. Were consumers told that they don’t have to be allergic to PEG to have a potentially life-threatening reaction to it? No. Were we told that in the early development and usage of the mRNA LNPs that PEG was known to cause these severe reactions? No. Were we told that they could cause death? No.

Did we know that it is discussed in countless medical papers that even in people who did not have PEG allergies or hypersensitivity, certain LNP immune crossovers and reactions are thought to take place that can produce similar reactions [4]? No.

In fact, we don’t have easy-to-read ingredient labels on vaccine pamphlets like we do food, health, beauty, and cleaning products. Strange? Maybe even deadly or lifelong disabling for some.

Many may not know if they have PEG allergy or PEG antibodies or are susceptible to these reactions. The articles and studies show that PEG can elicit life-threatening reactions that are not allergies.

In reading more, I learned that people with PEG allergies have to be treated differently when they are prepped for surgery or medical procedures, and they generally are advised to wear an ID bracelet and carry an anaphylactic pen, according to The Journal of Clinical Pharmacies article “PEG That Reaction: A Case Series of Allergy to Polyethylene Glycol” dated February 5th, 2021 [3.].

In this same article, they, too, question the use of PEG in the mRNA vaccines, as quoted here. “Reports of immediate hypersensitivity in two health care workers on the first day of mass COVID-19 vaccination in the United Kingdom are concerning. It remains unknown if PEG-2000 is involved in these reactions. Leaders in allergy have already engaged with regulatory authorities to highlight PEG as a possible allergen in mRNA vaccines and to support the objective investigation of reported reactions.”

The Spike Protein, The Payload, and The Platform:

[In discussing the dangers within the Covid-19 “vaccines,” it is important to note that there are known inflammatory responses to the mRNA “vaccine’s” spike protein. Scientists and physicians also point out that other potentially harmful impurities and anomalies may also be found in the COVID-19 vaccines.

In my writing, I focus on the lipid shell or “platform” of the mRNA Covid-19 “vaccines” as they contain a known toxin that was shown to be harmful before the Covid-19 vaccines were developed, and this lipid shell is the “Billion Dollar Baby” that I refer to often as it will likely be around much longer than the payload or the spike protein payload (or center).

The lipid shell is the aspect of the mRNA technologies that presented significant problems that kept this technology from gaining access to FDA approval in the past. There were many years of work on this lipid nanoparticle technology, but it had been found to be too toxic and problematic to progress to a stage where it would see FDA approval without the Emergency Use Authorization allowing it into use in the pandemic. The lipid shell is called LNP (or lipid nanoparticle), mRNA shell or LNP shell, etc.

The lipid shell is the outer portion of the mRNA drug delivery technology, and it is also called the platform.

The center, the inside portion of the mRNA technology, is called the “payload,” which is contained within the lipid shell.

The payload can be manufactured with different medications or vaccine “payloads” inside the shell/platform.”

One way to think of the technology is like a round chocolate with a filling inside. The chocolate outer portion represents the lipid shell, and the inner portion can have a filling (caramel, for instance). The filling portion is the payload, and for COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines,” the mRNA is part of the payload housed inside the lipid LNP shell.

In manufacturing the lipid shell drugs or vaccines, the payload can be changed out for other drugs or medicines.

Again, the mRNA is found in the “payload,” and the lipid shell is the “platform.”

Another way to think of this technology is to think of the shell/platform as a bubble and the payload as the open area that can be filled with contents inside the bubble.

Other drugs/medications (payloads) can be encased inside a lipid shell (bubble) in mRNA therapeutics for other types of vaccinations and treatments

The reason why I have been thorough about this is that the platform/the lipid nanoparticle LNP shells (outer portion) are about to be used in numerous vaccines and treatments, but the lipid nanoparticles contain toxic PEGylated lipids that can harm more people than the industry may be willing to admit.”]

The Shot Heard Around the World:

In late April 2022, I sent this information to several medical organizations, as many have worked with me and have talked with my son and my son’s physician; it has been tough to have vaccine injury information taken seriously, much less to have information on the toxin and efficacy issue within the vaccine exposed to the public. Again, I knew that others must have known what I found. My concern was that most people did not know. Censorship of this information was rampant, and most parents would not utter the words or take on a conversation about the possibility that the COVID-19 vaccines could be harmful.

In September 2022, the PEGylated lipid nanoparticle toxicity was finally exposed to the media by medical Dr. Vliet of Tucson, AZ. I was floored.

See Dr. Vliet’s video here starting at 9:00 minutes into the video.

Our story and the research that exposes the mRNA vaccine toxin— have also been published by the U.K.’s brave Dr. Tess Lawrie and her fantastic team on her substack.

Somehow, the stars aligned later that same day, and Dr. Robert Malone included the information on PEGylated lipid’s deadly toxin in his lecture.

Please see Dr. Malone’s Video “Fact Versus Fiction” at 21:45, in which he says:

“… polyethylene glycol is probably responsible for a lot of the short-term anaphylaxis. These are people who die within an hour or two after administration. Some people have hypersensitivity to polyethylene glycol.”

Again, polyethylene glycol (PEG) is known to be harmful. It won’t be harmful to all of society, but it needs to be said that many will not know if they have hypersensitivity to PEG, and it can be potentially fatal. It can also have crossover reactions and pseudo-allergy reactions that are well described in the medical literature. Meaning you do not have to be allergic to have a reaction. Think about that a moment; this isn’t just an allergy, as is often repeated, and these non-allergy or pseudo-allergy reactions can be deadly.

In my opinion, not alerting to possible crossover reactions and life-threatening “hypersensitivity” or CARPA Complement Activated Reactions Pseudo allergy (all known to occur with PEGylated lipids) is as irresponsible as putting a peanut component or another allergen like egg protein in a vaccine and not alerting the consumer pre-injection. The point is that PEG is often an unknown allergen (and more) to many/most, but if these shots are going into millions of arms, it needed to be made clearly known that an allergen/toxin that is widely unknown (to the public) as an allergen/toxin and that it is an ingredient in injection/shot with a global distribution.

My son nearly died. He could have had a direct reaction to PEG like many others; he had a reaction to the PEGylated lipids (as seen in his lab results). Studies show that Crossover reactions between the lipids are seen as the body often can’t differentiate the lipids. He nearly died and does not have a PEG allergy. These lipid reactions beyond allergy should become common knowledge as these lipids are scheduled to be utilized in upcoming drugs.

His antiphospholipid antibodies were higher than could be measured. His reaction was life-threatening.

In my son’s case, he is left with a blood clotting and bleeding disorder that may be lifelong, and he suffered a large embolism. His vaccine reaction has taken many of his freedoms, and he still struggles to breathe and walk. He still falls to the floor most days. Some weeks are better than others.

These are not trivial matters.

[This is a note before closing this section to let you know that significant spike protein inflammatory issues are (at the time of this writing) becoming prevalent in the medical literature. It is reasonable to look closely at the effects of this antigen, as well as it is reasonable to look closely at that the issues seen in the lipid shell (LNP). It would not be unreasonable to look at the possibility that both the LNP and the spike protein potential reactions might bring about a “1, 2 punch” on the immune system or that each can cause immune reactions separately.

PEG can be mistaken by the body as a virus and attacked as such. This is something to think about as it may be possible that just like the immune system can confuse the lipids, it may mount its “immune attack”/reaction on PEG that it has confused as a virus and include the spike (virus protein) in that “attack.” Look up CARPA and crossover reactions in the literature. There is plenty to research. Contact me if you need more links.

The reported spike protein inflammatory reactions and the known lipid shell reactions deserve investigation. Consumers need to be informed. COVID-19 vaccine reactions struggle to find a voice and to be considered by the FDA and COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. It is essential for us to recognize these issues and note that the spike protein reactions are not lost on those seeking answers to their COVID-19 vaccine injury. Many issues have come to light surrounding each of the various COVID-19 vaccines that should be investigated and disclosed to the public and the consumer. ]

What can we do?

My hope in writing is to save lives and to elicit a rational response from the vaccine industry detailing the exact ingredients in the vaccine, listing any and all known allergens, toxins, and early concerns in development, including and especially surrounding the early development, testing, and trials of the mRNA lipid shell. I know that very important people have tried to have this information made public, but I do think that the vaccine injured are quite important, and their families are as well. Do we have the right to ask this? We certainly do.

So, if my efforts elicit a response from others who will listen and act, my hope would be that instead of irrationality, I hope others will act upon the following by writing to their elected officials and the vaccine manufacturers to request a halt to the Covid-19 vaccines until rational changes can be made to (at minimum) inform the public of the early safety data and concerns known to the vaccine manufacturers (including the pre-Covid-19 issues known surrounding the lipid shell (LNP) and its components). Many have asked the same, as it is now undeniable that not only mRNA vaccines but the other COVID-19 vaccines have shown unwanted inflammatory and immune responses and reactions. Significant inflammatory and immune responses are known to lead to significant illness, impairment, and even death. We are now seeing alarming signals in these reported adverse events.

The mRNA vaccines must be rethought, and this is not a radical idea as it is being seen in medical journal literature discussing these reactions [4]. At a minimum, it should be made known to the consumer pre-injection that the mRNA lipid nanoparticle shell vaccines contain ingredients known to cause allergic and anaphylaxis (and especially allergy-like “pseudo allergy”) reactions that can lead to death. Each of the ingredients and components should have been listed and made a part of the information given pre-injection.

Again, specifically, the details of all known concerns and reactions seen and found in mRNA lipid LNP shell testing, development, vaccine and drug trials, and data should be made public and provided in Covid-19 mRNA vaccine warnings and literature, provided to the consumer via consultation and in a written format prior to injection. The information surrounding the known mRNA LNP-encased ABC phenomenon findings should also be detailed and added to this same informational literature as well.

Consumers should also know about the potential crossover reactions, potentially leading to hypersensitivity reactions to the LNP lipids (which have the potential to lead to significant injury and worse), as seen in this article, which states, “It is also plausible that other IgEs that cross-react with a heterogeneous group of allergenic determinants could recognize different epitopes on LNPs, LNP-aggregates, possible co-existing vesicles and PEG-lipid micelles, and traces of lipid/mRNA impurities. Still assuming that PEG is the main culprit, allergic responses will most likely persist with related coating stabilizers that share similar structures to PEG (e.g., polysorbates [also known as Tweens] and non-ionic block copolymers of the Pluronic series).”[4][5].

We must also think ahead and ask that these vaccines are not simply replaced with ones that are also rushed to market and have unknown and undisclosed ingredients and undisclosed reactions, as well as undisclosed or failed investigations surrounding clinical data that informs or should exist to inform of significant potential reactions, side effects, and failed efficacy.

I know that I have not and could not address every issue that all concerned parties would want to discuss regarding vaccine safety. We must start somewhere. We can’t expect vaccine manufacturers to take measures to right these wrongs on their own. It’s up to us to work to pass legislation and ask for change for vaccine reform.

The vaccine manufacturers should make an effort to help the hurting families now, but they haven’t.

We encourage others to ask their politicians to help these petitions reach the officials and parties that need to see them (see our update below).

We refuse to hide, and this world is done witnessing the bullying and censorship of those who speak up or speak out about COVID-19 vaccine shot injury. We will not be chased into the corners. We want our healthcare system back so that these tragedies don’t happen to any more children, and we will get it back. Mothers are not known to back down.

Heather Hudson,

Mother to one brave young man

Updates: As of December 2022, Governor Ron De Santis is working to expose these truths and to seek a stop to the shots. His offices reached out to us last week, and we took part in his historic roundtable. We are also now working with doctors and shot-injured (we just aren’t calling them “vaccines” anymore) organizations to coordinate medical findings, doctors, and shot-injured cases to help bring evidence, medical findings, and data to this effort.

Through 2023, Cody began speaking out for college students and has given testimony in Maryland and more. His medical case study was also published, and I took on a much larger LNP research project that is being used in cases and investigations in other countries and in the U.S.

Sadly, as of November 2023, Cody has been in and out of the hospital from early October until early November. I will be writing an update soon. In the meantime, Cody’s update by Steve Kirsch can be found here:

This photo was taken less than a year before his vaccine injury.

