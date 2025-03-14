I am Cody’s mom, and this is an update on Cody’s Law HB 149 and SB 1362, the bill that I authored and is currently being legislated in the Florida House & Senate. Cody’s Law can be replicated in other states, and all eyes are on Florida legislators, who we hope will lead the nation in this act of compassion for the vaccine-injured and EUA-injured.

Notably absent is public support from Governor DeSantis or Casey DeSantis, even though my son Cody is terminally ill, and he and others like him are fighting for their lives. He and many others need this simple ask from Florida and Governor Desantis to expedite their medical care claims, as is done for cancer patients and other severe illnesses.

We hope Governor DeSantis will step up for the vaccine injured, offer his support, and pass Cody’s Law.

I have documented my efforts here for transparency and to offer help to others looking to file similar bills in their states. Please reference my work and let me know so that everyone who has helped here can help in your state too.

My executive brief/findings to support the passage of Cody’s Law provide detailed data, references, and context for the Health Care Facilities & Systems Subcommittee and the Fiscal Policy Subcommittee to fairly evaluate Cody’s Law, including its fiscal impact and potential financial benefits for Florida, as well as health benefits for vaccine-injured citizens.

This document has been disseminated to state attorneys general, governors, US representatives, senators, the US Attorney General, Pam Bondi, DOGE, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump.

Please also raise as much awareness as you can, as Cody is likely to die while waiting for medical care programs to be implemented.

Our U.S. government has acknowledged that these injuries exist and that the injured suffered due to the failures of our US government, but it has still left these dying, ill, and injured people without medical care programs.

The U.S. Government spent anywhere from $86 billion to $113 billion mandatorily testing, treating, and mandating reporting of SARS-Cov-2 Covid-19 infections.

Still, not one cent of that money was spent on mandatorily testing, treating and mandiroily reporting Covid-19 vaccine injured patients -something I have been writing and saying for years. But Congress has spelled it out in 2024. Well, they missed some “letters,” but I filled their offices in with my receipts.

I’m not backing down.

It is time for Florida to act and for every other state and our US government to provide medical care for those injured by vaccines and drugs the not only recommended but also “over-stated,” according to Congress.

That is false advertising of a drug, and I’m calling them out. But the only way I can make any progress is if all of you get the word out and don’t let up.

Send emails and letters asking Governor DeSantis to work hard on passing Cody’s Law: His email address is

governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com

Very important: Also ask the Chair of Health Policy, Senator Colleen Burton, to work hard on passing Cody’s Law,

Her email address is here: Burton.Colleen.web@flsenate.gov

I have sent personal, individual emails to hundreds of legislators and politicians as a mother trying to save the life of her son and others.

Please take three to five minutes to email the two individuals above. Thank you.

Below are the information “receipts” I sent to Florida and US legislators, politicians, and congressional subcommittees to compel my government to care for their injured.

Please pray for Cody, who is fighting for his life

Cody’s mom

Re: Cody's Law expedited claims for Medicare and Medicaid for the severely vaccine-injured and EUA-injured.

SB 1362 and HB 149

Dear name your politician,

Hello, I am sending this letter today to clarify Cody's Law as it enters the legislative process, focusing on its fiscal aspects (Potential Appropriations Committee) and the urgency of needed care for these injured citizens (Health Committee).

I am sharing data from the October 2024 House Select Subcommittee report on vaccine injury (attached) and the nine-page letter from December 2024, written by fourteen State Attorney Generals to HHS, expressing “serious concerns about how individuals harmed by COVID-19 vaccines are being treated by the federal government.” [3] This, along with the example of Cody's shared experience with these programs, shows the urgent need for Cody's Law to help citizens quickly and without significant financial burden, potentially saving money for the State and federal programs utilized by those injured by vaccines and EUA drugs (as outlined below).

I have done extensive research and would like to ask that you ensure the fiscal or appropriations Committee members and all other committees involved in Cody's Law have this information.

I sent individual emails. Still, I want to ensure everyone working on Cody's Law knows the critical information herein.

While it is challenging to discuss the distressing stories of children and citizens suffering from vaccine injuries, particularly those without adequate care programs or medical support, as you might know as Cody's mother, this sentiment resonates with me deeply as I experience it daily. I hope that we can all work together to assist those in need.

Misconceptions about vaccine-injury Medicare and Medicaid: I have learned that many people around the country, including Florida citizens -who do not encounter or suffer through vaccine injury- do not know that American citizens currently receive disability and file for disability claims when they are vaccine-injured. Because they do not have the experiences that our family has or that the vaccine injured and EUA drug injured community has, they did not or do not realize that this bill does not provide a new Medicare and Medicaid service; I have to explain to many that ask, that Cody's Law seeks to expedite Medicare and Medicaid claims that claimants currently file with or without Cody's Law in place.

Knowing this, It is essential for me to make sure that all those who will vote on Cody's Law or consider it in committee are provided information that helps explain the urgent need for this legislation and to understand that it should not have a significant financial impact (or fiscal burden) on Florida or the U.S. government.

I am also asking all who learn about Cody's Law to recognize that this bill may actually help reduce program costs as described herein. It is essential first to know that Medicare and Medicaid claims are already being filed and have been filed for years by those who suffer vaccine and medication injury, and that expedited Medicare and Medicaid claims already occur under certain circumstances in these programs, they often take place for cancer patients or other severe illnesses. Still, they don't take place for the vaccine-injured, severely vaccine-injured, or EUA medication-injured (who can be as ill or injured as a cancer patient). This is one of the factors that leaves the vaccine-injured and EUA drug-injured citizens stuck in years of red-tape.

Another misconception about available programs: Many believe that Federal Vaccine injury compensation programs are readily available to the vaccine injured. It is a reasonable assumption, but this program's broken and missing "cogs" that "act as yet another barrier to compensation for claimants" were the subject of seventeen pages of the October 2024 House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus report. As detailed below, the injured have no immediate federal or state medical care programs to help them at the time of injury (when care is most impactful to saving lives or preserving health).

Unable to work due to disability and without insurance from the loss of a workplace, they have historically filed disability claims for disabilities stemming from their vaccine and EUA drug injuries. As such...

Cody's Law does not increase the number of claims: Cody's Law seeks to expedite claims for those who have already filed or will file Medicare or Medicaid claims due to disability from vaccines or EUA drugs without altering eligibility requirements or creating a new claim path.

Why Cody’s Law Is Needed: Many know that I am Cody's mother and the author of Cody's Law. Since 2021, following his Covid-19 vaccinations, Cody has been fighting for his life. His medical case is well-documented, peer-reviewed, and published early on, even before his condition worsened and he became resistant to treatment.

Cody represents numerous individuals who suffer greatly and require medical care programs to alleviate their pain and provide relief for their families, who are carrying the entire financial burden. As an advocate and parent, I encounter controversy when advocating for the vaccine-injured, the need for public awareness, and government support. It is a profoundly emotional issue, as many are left without assistance.

The plight and neglect of these individuals were highlighted in the Select House Subcommittee report of October 2024 (attached). Additionally, fourteen State Attorney Generals addressed the mistreatment and failures of compensation programs in their December 2024 letter to HHS.

Inadequate and missing programs: I wrote Cody’s Law because my son, among many others, suffers from COVID-19 vaccine injuries, and he lacks- and they lack- adequate medical care programs. Understanding how the programs are designed to support these individuals but instead fail them and leave out all provisions for medical care at the time of injury is critical to understanding the need for Cody’s Law.

One failure of these programs can be seen in the CICP program, intended to aid the Covid-19 vaccine injured. This program requires claims to be filed within the first year after getting the shot (not from when the injury is diagnosed). Claims filed after one year are denied.

Many of these would-be CICP claimants cannot obtain a diagnosis or identify the cause of their illness within this timeframe, partly due to an overwhelmed pandemic medical system and a reportedly historically inadequate injury reporting and testing protocols in hospitals and medical centers, as noted in the October 2024 Congressional House Select Subcommittee report. [1] Consequently, numerous individuals cannot file a CICP claim.

Of importance, this inadequate program is recognized as needing reform in Congressional hearings. I point out that it does not offer immediate medical care at the time of injury. In fact, no state or federal program affords these injured people medical care at the time of injury when it is needed most.

Congress highlights that claimants often wait years for help; they say it will take 10 years to process the backlog of claims. It will take years for every claimant to know if they will receive compensation (or not). [2] Most people who have not had to look into this program do not know that no matter how severely injured the claimants are, they won’t receive medical care provisions during their years-long wait times; there are no provisions.

CICP compensation is also limited to out-of-pocket medical expenses and up to $50,000 annually in lost wages, and there is no award for pain and suffering.[2] According to congressional reports and litigation filed surrounding this program, it is understaffed and underfunded. For more details, please see the 17-page October 2024 Congressional report on vaccines and the CICP program I've attached. [1]

No significant new fiscal liabilities: Due to job loss and lack of insurance caused by disability, as well as the lack of provisions for timely medical care programs and extreme claim processing times seen in the vaccine injury compensation programs, many individuals file for Social Security disability claims when vaccine injured or medication injured.

Americans have filed Medicare and Medicaid disability claims for vaccine or medication injury for years. These claims are filed due to disability and will not change if and when Cody’s Law is passed in Florida. Vaccine-injured or medication-injured citizens file for disability claims just like other disabled citizens do. This is done in every state. The same applies to those who will file in the future due to future vaccine injuries or medication injuries that cause disability.

Potentially reduced costs to government agencies: These disabled citizens, often entangled in bureaucratic delays and waiting without medical care programs, deserve timely intervention. Cancer patients and other severely injured patients receive compassionate allowances to expedite their claims processing and preserve their health and lives. Cody's Law aims to similarly reduce wait times for the severely vaccine-injured and EUA-injured citizens. This can potentially lower state costs and improve health outcomes.

Without imposing significant new financial burdens, this bill may even reduce costs by minimizing re-processing claims that currently go through a denial and repeated appeals process with costly hearings that ultimately can result in approvals. For instance, Cody’s social security caseworker indicated that almost all initial claims are denied, a trend noted in numerous articles on social security disability. Severely ill and injured individuals often face claim rejections, appeals, and hearings.

In fact, Cody is one of countless others who were denied their disability claims on their first claim filing. Cody's claim took about a year to process despite his being severely ill. He will have to refile for disability again and wait a year or more if Cody's Law does not pass, and this will add more financial burdens to the state and federal government.

Also, Cody will only get sicker as his in an autoimmune condition without the needed care that our family can only attempt to get with him on these programs that have denied him. This will mean that he will likely need more extensive care when he finally gets his disability claim approved.

Per Congress, missing and absent program factors present barriers for the federal government to acknowledging injuries:

Part of the problem discussed in the Congressional reports is that the medical community and the public health agencies did not prioritize developing a Covid-19 vaccine injury table of adverse events. According to Congress, "non-table injuries are significantly more complicated and time consuming to adjudicate, and act as yet another barrier to compensation for claimants. As of September 12, 2024, it appears that HRSA has not established an injury table for COVID-19 countermeasures. Yet, since at least June 2021, the federal government acknowledges some conditions, such as Myocarditis, as known side effects of COVID-19 vaccines." [1]

There are thousands of conditions, adverse events, or injuries recognized by the Covid-19 vaccine drug manufacturers and recognized in peer-reviewed and published cases of vaccine injury and Covid-19 vaccine injury. Still, when those injuries are not added to or developed into federal public health injury tables, such as the ones used for Medicare, Medicaid and the CICP, the claimants will be barred from assistance by those barriers as is described in the broken CICP program, in the October 2024 House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus report. [1 page 365 of 520]

These vital missing factors (and other factors) leave the injured without care:

Cody is fighting for his life, and making him wade through and wait through years more red tape due to broken and never-functional or dysfunctional programs isn't humane.

Cody is one of many others who need help right now and are abandoned.

It will likely take getting to the stage where his Medicare and Medicaid case is heard by an administrative law judge with an attorney present and people who have a more in-depth skill level to approve his claim as there are missing factors in the injury tables (and other similar factors within the medical community) that "act as yet another barrier to compensation for claimants." [See the Congressional report] These barriers prevent them from receiving life-saving medical care.

Urgency for Cody and the others -mistreated and abandoned per congress: Cody has survived four strokes, blood clotting throughout all four limbs, pulmonary embolism, severe stenosis of the brain, and more injuries than I can list here. He also needs life-saving medication to possibly survive his significant autoimmune blood clotting disorder that he was left with after his vaccine injury. His doctors do not know how he has lived through this.

His last years are likely being spent right now with me fighting for care for him and the other vaccine injured while he suffers without that care. These are likely his last years. This is inhumane.

Please understand the urgency of this matter.

I have been writing to Florida and U.S. officials for years, seeking help. Then in order to help the injured and to fill the gap of the absent medical care program at the time of injury, I wrote this law, and I also wrote it help to dispel any perceived misconceptions as to the existence and severity of these vaccine injuries which per congressional report and hearings, were not investigated, mandatorily tested for and mandatorily reported, and in-fact the congressional findings show that the vaccine injuries were significantly under-reported, which created abandonment and mistreatment of the vaccine injured. Again, these issues are acknowledged and investigated, and can be seen in the U.S. Congressional report (attached). [1][3]

The attached congressional report acknowledges and questions public health officials over their roles in these actions and inactions in these matters. Federal litigation and other Congressional reports involving the vaccine injured, the failed Federal programs, and misconceptions over these vaccine injuries that stemmed from the actions and inactions of Public health employees are seen throughout these documents.

Please also remember that the December 2024 nine-page letter by fourteen State Attorney generals to HHS states: "express our serious concerns with how individuals harmed by COVID-19 vaccines are being treated by the federal government." [3]

My son and countless other sons and daughters are those who have been mistreated. They need care now. After four years, no government agency has provided them medical care programs at the time of injury.

How does Cody's Law help with these missing factors?

With Cody’s Law, physicians play a key role in rapidly deciding claims, akin to compassionate allowance processes for cancer patients filing for Medicare or Medicaid. This approach avoids lengthy administrative processes (taxpayer funds), preserving the health of the severely injured.

Disparity in Funding and Mandates fueled abandonment:

$700 billion was allocated for Covid-19 healthcare through the CARES Act, including $113 billion for testing, treatment, and mandatory reporting of Covid-19 infections (examples include $13.6 billion via the Families First Act and $75 billion in provider relief).

No federal funds were allocated for real-time testing, treatment, or mandatory reporting of Covid-19 vaccine injuries.

Legislative Oversight fueled abandonment:

The CARES Act (H.R.748, Sec. 18115) mandated reporting Covid-19 test results to HHS but included no similar requirement for vaccine injuries,despite federal investment in vaccine development.

Congress has not held hearings to explore this funding and reporting discrepancy or its impact on public health policy.

The vaccine injuries are now readily acknowledged by the federal government, proven by Yale and others:

In Cody's case, testing shows his significant vaccine injury. Cody did not have COVID-19; all of his PCR tests were negative, and he had negative nucleocapsid tests proving he was not exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. His genetic testing also showed no genetic blood clotting disorders, and he also had negative autoimmune panels before the pandemic. He was a runner, running 25 miles a week in the gym when he was suddenly hospitalized and given three days to live with what we later learned was catastrophic antiphospholipid syndrome, a sudden blood clotting of several body systems. He was left with antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), an insidious autoimmune blood clotting disorder that includes thrombosis or bleeding while the body also clots. In Cody's case, he has one of the worst manifestations known.

Cody's disorder is complicated by persistent spike protein antibodies that are present (and higher than can be measured in a lab) after almost 1400 days after his vaccination, while he continues to have negative Covid-19 SARS-COV-2 nucleocapsid testing.

Per Cody's physician, the recent Yale report [4] and work by Dr. Bruce Patterson (from 2021 to present) show that this persistent spike antibodies with the absence of SARS CoV-2 nucleocapsid (or negative nucleocapsid testing) indicates Post Vaccine Syndrome or PVS. surround

[Here is a little information on APS from one of my articles on Cody’s condition (before it became treatment-resistant in 2023).

Cody’s APS is an autoimmune syndrome. The phospholipids in the Covid-19 vaccines are coated in polyethylene glycol (PEG). It is well known pre-pandemic that the body can confuse PEG and nanoparticles with virus molecules and mount an autoimmune defense.

In Cody's case, his body recognized the vaccine-derived PEG-coated phospholipids as a non-self or a harmful pathogen, and it confused his own phospholipids with the vaccine’s PEG coated phospholipids, mounting a severe and life-threatening defense against his own phospholipids (fat cells that coat almost every cell of the body). When the body recognizes its own cells as "non-self" and mounts a defense against them, this is an autoimmune response. Cody's doctors don't know how he is still alive.

Antibody tests prove his disorder; in fact, his antiphospholipid antibodies are higher than can be measured in a lab each time they are tested, years later. Again, pre-pandemic, Cody was tested for autoimmune disorders, and those tests were negative. Also, at the time of injury diagnosis, Cody had antibodies present, which can indicate a new onset of disease; these are the body's first set of antibodies that occur before other antibodies mature and take over the role of long-term defense.

Cody can spontaneously suffer the same catastrophic blood clotting event at any time as his body becomes resistant to anticoagulants without warning. Our family is financially devastated by his injury, and my beloved son may die, but he still has no Medicare or Medicaid to this day, even though he is terminally ill.

Cody is one of many others suffering vaccine injuries recognized in thousands of peer-reviewed studies, by Yale, the Mayo Clinic, the WHO and Congress. The fact that they are questioned stems from an insensitive and broken public health program, as found in the Congressional report attached.

The fact that I can compose myself to write this letter is surreal, even to me. My son is fighting for his life right now, and all government programs have abandoned him. He is one of many others. The urgency of this matter is completely misunderstood by those who are not living it.

This is why your efforts to do everything in your power to help Cody and the others is imperative.

We need all hands on deck to help Cody's Law pass into Florida Law.

Cody's Law Potential to preserve health and lives: Cody's Law bills Florida HB149 and SB 1362 have the potential to save lives, as many injured citizens endure years of waiting for claims, during which their conditions can worsen without prompt and comprehensive care. Addressing medical cases swiftly can prevent conditions from becoming more severe, ultimately reducing treatment costs.

It is imperative as a civilized society that we support those who are left suffering without adequate programs in place to address their medical needs promptly. As you know, some are fighting for their lives, and nearly all have endured delayed care or treatment. Most of their families are also left financially devastated, adding stress to citizens who are already hurting and burdened in many ways after severe injury.

Taken altogether, I hope that all who work on Cody's Law will see that it does not add a new path for claims; it only aims to expedite lengthy claims processes for the severely ill to preserve life and health, as is done for others already via compassionate allowances and other expedited processes that exist currently.

Again, these are not easy subjects, and I thank you immensely for supporting Cody’s Law and working to help the injured receive timely assistance.

Together, we can set an example of compassion and work to help these injured citizens who were left behind.

Sincerely,

Heather Hudson

Cody’s mom

1. The “FINAL REPORT: COVID Select Concludes 2-Year Investigation, Issues 500+ Page Final Report on Lessons Learned and the Path Forward” Can be downloaded here (Accessed March 11th, 2025): https://oversight.house.gov/release/final-report-covid-select-concludes-2-year-investigation-issues-500-page-final-report-on-lessons-learned-and-the-path-forward/

2. Siri and Glimstad Vaccine injury Attorneys website (Accessed March 11th, 2025): https://www.sirillp.com/vicp-or-cicp-whats-the-difference/

3. Fourteen state attorney generals "write to express our serious concerns with how individuals harmed by COVID-19 vaccines are being treated by the federal government." https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/2024-12-30-Letter-re-Covid-Injury-Claims-under-CICP-7127ec397b54d5a3e2c7808570eaa2a5.pdf

4. Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after 2 COVID-19 Vaccination https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.02.18.25322379v1.full.pdf