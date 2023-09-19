[This is Cody on the day he was hospitalized in October 2021. He had been adventuring at the sea wall nearby just hours before coughing copious amounts of blood and being given three days to live.]

[Note: New medical issues have transpired since the original date of this post. Please see the bottom of the post for a link to that post. As of October 13th, 2023, Cody was hospitalized hospital twice with acute DVT and a small pulmonary embolism despite being fully anticoagulated.

As of April 2024, Cody has suffered strokes and infarcts in the brain, DVTs in all four limbs, stenosis of the brain, and now two instances of pulmonary emboli, an additional infarct in his lung, and a partially collapsed lung. The March 30th, 2024 post linked below provides this detailed update.

Thank you for praying for and supporting this brave young man.]

Our family is amongst countless families that look back at the pandemic and think of all the things we could have done differently. A few days into the pandemic, I remember sitting my family down and telling them that people we know will likely die and that we needed to prepare for a bumpy ride. It was easy to see that we, as a nation and a world, were unorganized. The medical protocols and mandates that were being fed to us daily on TV news were chaotic at best. It was easy to see that panic would likely ensue, causing unnecessary death and more.

I began researching past viral outbreaks and speaking with doctors in my family in an attempt to understand what we were up against. I tried to think through how we would stay healthy and help others. I thought this would be one of the most trying times in history. Looking back, I could not have imagined how trying it would be for my family personally. I was preparing to help others.

In the Fall of 2023, many of us know better as the horrors of the pandemic crept into nearly every home. Many may know someone who has passed away due to hospital protocol or vaccine injury. Many of you may also know my son Cody’s story. He was severely vaccine injured after his mRNA vaccine with a life-threatening, catastrophic autoimmune reaction to the lipids in the COVID-19 mRNA shots, as seen in his laboratory testing.

He survived a large pulmonary embolism, blood clotting, bleeding lungs (thrombocytopenia), leaky heart valves (and enlarged heart) from the pressure on his heart from the embolism. He had two negative nucleocapsid tests, showing no exposure to the natural Covid-19 virus. He turned 22 in the hospital and clearly lived, defying the odds. He walked into the hospital but was never able to walk without assistance again.

Growing up, he had seasonal allergies and was prone to rashes from perfumes and detergents. Above all, he was a running, jumping, climbing, active, and motivated 21-year-old man before he had his COVID-19 mRNA shots.

Today, nearly two years later, he is left with his antiphospholipid syndrome (the new-onset autoimmune disorder that causes blood clotting), tingling (nerve damage) and poor circulation in his fingers, arms, legs, and feet, and overall weakness, especially in his legs (myopathy). He has POTS and also has frequent skin lesions, walks with a cane, and takes six prescription medications. He cannot move well and can only walk so many feet with the assistance of his cane before needing rest or to sit or lean on something.

Cody, with his amazing dad. For the first eight months after hospitalization, Cody needed a cane as well as to hold onto someone to walk at any distance.

Despite his setbacks, he goes to college. It isn’t easy, but he goes part-time and is always at the top of his class. His professors are always interested in hearing how he became disabled and are understanding. But he can’t talk about vaccine injury to his classmates (they are still not open to this discussion), and he is often jeered at or misunderstood. He has multiple visible skin lesions and walks slowly and with a cane but is age 23, and so in this setting with athletes, runners, and adventurers, he has yet to find his tribe. His life is lonely still, as most of the kids his age are terrified of being labeled an anti-vaxxer. He cannot work, and the timing and circumstances of his hospitalizations and medical needs left our family financially devastated. He doesn’t have all the best clothes and tech, like most of the other kids, but he has a heart as big as the world.

We are broken and devastated at how this happened; his dad and I asked him not to get the shot. We spoke with him many times (and some of these were very strained conversations), but we realized that everyone who got the shot was not given informed consent. In other words, they were misled. Thank God he survived. We are all determined to keep what happened to Cody from happening to others.

In January 2023, he brought his testimony of his vaccine injury to the Orange County (Orlando) Board of County Commissioners Office. In March 2023, he sent his written testimony to the Maryland General Assembly in support of the anti-mandate bills there. In August 2023, he spoke to a group at our event for vaccine-injured and Bereaved in Florida. This has taken guts. He does not want any other child or person to go through what he did.

Cody: seen giving his testimony in Orlando in January 2023.

His medical case is a published case study. His case study, along with my medical research, has been published, and my separate research on the lipids and emulsifiers used in vaccines is being used in investigations and cases looking into the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. https://www.opastpublishers.com/open-access-articles/a-case-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-linked-antiphospholipid-syndrome.pdf

I work to draw attention to the lipids (and emulsifiers) that can cause far more significant and varied adverse events than allergy and anaphylaxis alone (which has been the limited focus typically associated with lipid harms). The lipids, liposomes, and emulsifiers have a twenty-year history of adverse events and biodistribution into the liver and organs, which the consumers of the COVID-19 vaccines and other lipid and emulsifier products are not warned of.

Cody’s bravery and his medical case are essential to share and to speak about as the lipids (LNPs) will be used in an entire generation of upcoming mRNA drugs and “vaccines” in the pipeline for distribution over the next five and ten years.

Cody is due to be in two upcoming documentaries and was also briefly in the “Unseen Crisis” documentary. He continues on with his life, quietly working with me and his doctor to save lives, and I could not be prouder of this young man.

Please consider helping with Cody’s medical and educational costs, our family was financially impacted by his many hospital, urgent care, and medical expenses. Cody’s older brother has significant spina bifida, and most any family would struggle under these circumstances.



August 2023, Florida Event For The Vaccine Injured, Green Cove Springs, FL. Co-hosted by Dr. Kimberly Biss and me. Left to right.. Lyndsey house, Dr. Biss, Taylor and Allen Martin, Cody, and Dr. James Thorp.

October 2023 update: Cody’s story was featured in the Children’s Health Network’s Defender. It can be seen here https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cody-hudson-pfizer-covid-vaccine-injury/

March 30th, 2024, post on Cody’s continued and life-threatening Covid-19 vaccine-linked autoimmune blood clotting disorder.

