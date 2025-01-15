The Pfizer scientists Kariko and Wiseman and the LNP developers knew TEN years ago that the formulation did not stay in the arm.

Below are screenshots of my research work from 2022 and 2023 that synthesize their 2015 study on the biodistribution of mRNA and LNPs. Yes, 2015.

They - the lipid LNP developers and the mRNA not only knew LNP formulations and LNP mRNA formulations would distribute through the body, but they also knew how to keep it from distributing further than the arm; no kidding.

mRNA LNP formulation distribution into the body can also be seen in the 2020 Wistar Han Rat Study sponsored by Acuitas Therapeutics (Pfizer and Moderna LNP manufacturer).

This information and my work on the lipids is used in litigation in Germany and Australia and investigations here in the U.S. They knew long ago, and their studies do not allow them to hide. I put my LNP work on my SubStack for use in litigation with permission so that I know where it is utilized and can help if needed. My SubStacks on the lipids can be found throughout my SubStack, including these studies on biodistribution.

With LNP lipid platforms, anywhere the “wanted” materials go, so do the “unwanted” materials: Anywhere the lipids go, proteins from the bloodstream go, and that means free floating spike as well, so not only can the LNPs loaded with mRNA go throughout the body into the cells, but they can also bring in contamination and proteins that are not wanted, including bringing free-floating spike where the LNPs go. The LNP co-developer Peter Culis wrote on this aspect of the LNP biomolecular corona and accumulation of proteins in 2020, just a couple of months before the mRNA vaccine roll-out. The links to my work are below, and the data and references are found within.

Here are some screenshots of my research:

There are a total of ten posts from my 109-page executive brief on the LNPs.

You can find ample information in the pages I have provided. Let me know if I can help in any way.

