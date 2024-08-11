What else can it be when pesticides, chemicals, genetic modifications, high fructose, dextrose and now PS-80 (Poly Sorbate 80) going into our foods like pickles --eaten readily by children with growing brains and bones-- are added to foods and approved by the FDA? We have to be aware that Big Pharma, Big Chem., Big Govt. is not protecting our children.

Parents, we have to do the research and spread the word ourselves. Please repost this article on your social media and SubStacks after reading. It is up to us.

[*HSRs are Hyper sensitivity Reactions- they can be deadly and they can cause life-long disorders as they can set of complement reactions. The PS-80 and PEG emulsifiers can also cause “true allergy” immediate deadly reactions and “pseudo allergy” reactions called CARPA and are complement activated (which can be just as deadly) which include HSR reactions. Read the below links for complete story, citations and references.]

It was known in medical trials, C-19 vaccine manufacturer scientist peer reviewed studies and FDA documents 15 to 20 years PRE-PANDEMIC that PEG and PS-80 cause the same adverse events seen in the C-19 vaccines. These are ingredients they chose to allow in C-19 vaccines anyhow.

But what does PS-80 in pickles have anything to do with it? Read to the end of this post. Read here about PS-80 alone -- utilized in the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines known for hypersensitivity reactions (that can lead to death), blood clotting and autoimmune disorders.

PS 80 and PEG polyethylene Glycol have crossover reactions. PEG and PS-80 are biosimilars. PEG is the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine ingredient known for hypersensitivity reactions (that can lead to death, autoimmune reactions and more). Read the many articles on my substack which include the vaccine manufacturer peer reviewed studies and the lipid emulsifier (PEG and PS-80) studies. These studies are found all through my work and are utilized in three countries in legal matters against Pfizer.

One thing you will see readily when going through my work is that when using these lipids, LNPs and emulsifiers, that I write about, the patients had to be pre-medicated to avoid “the toxicities in the lipids and the carriers.” The “carriers are the emulsifiers -PS-80 and PEG.

To those who say, “But the PS-80 is ingested in pickles and food and not infused or injected”.... look into PS-80 and PEG antibodies and the "One Two Punch." Pre-existing antibodies to PEG and PS-80, when re-introduced to the same toxin or offending substance, can trigger these mild to deadly reactions, some are fatal and some lead to life-long disease.

There are parents groups dedicated to PEG awareness and many know about the PS-80 and PEG crossover reactions, but the majority do not know about these potentially deadly reactions and life-long illness that can result from exposure to PEG and PS-80.

It should be said in closing that if you have read this and are unaware of the lipid and LNP issues that are found in Covid-19 vaccines (including viral vector but mainly mRNA vaccines), you should look into it. Thank you for reading.

