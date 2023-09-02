This information is provided for reference and resources on the serious nature of this little-known crossover reaction and the serious adverse events associated with the stabilizers (or emulsifiers) used to stabilize vaccine and drug ingredients. PS-80 and PEG are two of these stabilizers we need to take a close look at and make some noise about. It's time this data becomes common knowledge.

There are clearly numerous documented adverse events/reactions with each of these above-mentioned products, aside from the PEG (Polyethylene Glycol) and PS-80 (Polysorbate 80) reactions. However, most do not know that twenty years of PEG reactions took place in human medicine long before the COVID-19 vaccines were developed, as seen in the referenced studies.

Polysorbate 80 adverse reactions are just as harmful as PEG reactions, and both can be life-threatening, deadly, or debilitating. Not everyone who takes these vaccines or injections will have PEG or Polysorbate 80 reactions. However, it is still unclear to the experts who will have reactions and who will not (as found in years of studies).

A crossover reaction or “Cross-reactivity” occurs when the immune system recognizes a structural similarity between different drugs, therapies, or medications. Some may have heard of the “crossover reaction” between PEG and PS-80, but most are unaware of the severity of these reactions and the two potential reaction paths, allergic (or true allergy) and non-allergic (or pseudo-allergy), for those who do have reactions. While the term nonallergic sounds almost harmless, it can be deadly and elusive, and it goes by many other names, as shown below.



The RSV vaccine (ABRYSVO [Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine]) is an injectable drug (or vaccine) that contains Polysorbate 80. Polysorbate 80 is known to have a crossover reaction to PEG —polyethylene glycol—used in injected and infused drugs, including the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

I focus on and detail PEG, PEGylated lipids, and LNP research and reactions in most of my writings (linked below). Once you read through my documentation on adverse reactions stemming from injected or infused PEG and these lipids (in my SubStack or my CHD article) and compare it to Polysorbate 80 reactions (referenced below), you will see the identical named reactions between PEG and Polysorbate 80 described in the medical literature, including hypersensitivity, non-allergic anaphylaxis, life-threatening and severe reactions such as blood clotting (seen in the blue-green frame below). My son’s life-threatening, life-long autoimmune blood clotting disorder is linked to the LNP lipids (PEGylated lipids) in his mRNA vaccines.

What many do not know, and my family did not know before the pandemic, is that medical studies for the past twenty-plus years have detailed these reactions, showing that PEG can elicit a true allergy and a pseudo allergy (or non-allergy); the same is true for Polysorbate 80. The alarming factor is that even in peer-reviewed medical articles, many physicians and the medical community do not understand that two potential reaction paths exist for these "stabilizing compounds." Studies have shown that many medical providers are not aware that these chemicals are ingredients in the drugs that they prescribe. (See my “Yale” article and my series on LNPs for details and links)

The excerpt below describes the various pre-pandemic (2018) reactions known to PS-80 (including blood clots). Remember, the immune system recognizes PS-80 and PEG structural similarities and can produce identical reactions for those who have reactions to one or the other “chemical.”

FYI: Per the Mayo Clinic- Thrombophlebitis (throm-boe-fluh-BY-tis) [seen just above] is an inflammatory process that causes a blood clot to form and block one or more veins, usually in the legs. The affected vein might be near the surface of the skin (superficial thrombophlebitis) or deep within a muscle (deep vein thrombosis, or DVT).

My article “The Shot Heard Around the World” describes how parents and consumers were not warned of the more dangerous pseudo-allergic reactions in the COVID-19 vaccines. These Pseudo-allergy reactions are complement-activated, leaving the immune system primed for immune-mediated dysregulation, such as autoimmune disorders and cancer.



Also, in pre-Covid-19 vaccine and post-vaccine roll-out articles, the media and drug representatives interviewed about the potential of these “hypersensitivity” reactions seemingly diverted attention toward PEG allergy (which can be tested for and pre-treated to avert potential reactions) and away from the PEG Complement Activated Pseudoallergy (which requires more testing to diagnose and can lead to life-long illness and worse).

It should be noted that it is not possible to determine who will have a PEG Pseudo-Allergic reaction, but a true PEG allergy can be tested for. Testing for a PEG allergy will not help those with a potential Pseudo-Allergy (which can be life-threatening, deadly, or lead to disability, as in the case of my son and many others).

Of note: referencing only "allergy" or "anaphylaxis" on vaccine or medication inserts (seen on most medications that can produce a non-allergy reaction) does not adequately warn of pseudoallergy and the pseudo-anaphylaxis reactions from these components. It leaves the public uninformed of potentially life-threatening and deadly reactions. An allergy test will not prevent these reactions!



For the COVID-19 vaccines and the RSV vaccine, these Pseudo-allergy or Non-allergenic reactions are a specific area of interest, and they often go by many names (IR (infusion reaction), CARPA (complement-activated reaction pseudo allergy), and more, as detailed in medical studies in my writings on PEG and the LNPs. This medical literature shows us that these reactions are tough to diagnose and are unpredictable but are life-threatening and were not warned of by Pfizer in the COVID-19 vaccines. I also see no warning for these issues in the RSV literature.

Below, you can find the links (in blue) on Polysorbate 80; please note that when only one aspect (one path) of polysorbate reactions is detailed (such as true allergy), information on complement reaction pseudo allergy has been documented in years of peer-reviewed articles (many can be found in my other articles). These more elusive, sometimes delayed, and often mainstream media-censored or media-ignored reactions can be deadly, life-threatening, or debilitating, and the public has little knowledge of them.

You cannot take back a life-long disability or a deceased loved one, and the vaccine compensation programs are all under fire for being overwhelmed, underfunded, inadequate, and essentially abandoning the COVID-19 vaccine injured. Even with medical insurance, most families struggle when one family member suffers illness or disability. Healthcare costs are a leading cause of bankruptcy for Americans.

Please investigate and educate yourself on the ingredients and adverse reactions known to your own medications and your family’s medications, injections, and supplements. It could save a life.

Complement activation associated with polysorbate 80 in beagle dogs



Immediate Hypersensitivity to Polyethylene Glycols and Polysorbates: More Common Than We Have Recognized

