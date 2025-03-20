This is the updated landing page for the newest Cody’s Law CTA.

I’m Cody’s mom and I have been chronicling Cody’s severe vaccine injury case and Cody’s Law since 2022 here on my Substack.

We are nearly at the finish line for Cody’s Law, miraculously with TWO representatives and TWO senators who have filed and co-sponsored Cody’s Law together. Cody’s Law still desperately needs your help!

Still, even in Florida, where the governor, his wife, Casey, and Dr. Ladapo call out the shots as dangerous, they still have not acted to help the vaccine injured, recognized Cody’s Law publicly, or acknowledged Cody publicly. I have had many discussions privately with their team over the years, but it is time Florida politicians put their money where their mouth is and act. This call to action urges Florida politicians to do the work to pass Cody’s Law.

Cody’s Law Florida HB 149 and SB 1362- No vaccine-injured or EUA patient left behind.

Desperate to save my son’s life and other lives, I wrote Cody’s Law to compel my government to help the vaccine-injured whose injuries, abandonment, and mistreatment are recognized by Congress in their October 2024 Congressional Report.

Cody’s Law is a law that can save lives and preserve health without adding new fincial burdens on the government:

This bill asks legislators to facilitate expediting the claim process for existing Medicare and Medicaid programs already utilized by Vax-injured. • As such, it does not add new financial burdens. • It alleviates medical financial hardships. • It can be replicated in any state. • It allows Florida to lead the nation in compassion for the vaccine-injured. •It is the efforts of a mother pleading for her son’s life and the health and lives of others. • It is also the work of thousands of national and international humanitarians who contact Florida legislators to pass Cody’s Law.

Why Cody’s Law is needed:

• Vaccine-injured and EUA-injured American Citizens are left without aid or medical programs to help them.

• NOT ONE state or federal program provides them with medical care at the time of injury. It is designed like the compassionate allowances program that expedites these same claims for cancer patients and severe illness.

CTA - Cody’s Law desperately needs your voice!

About a year after writing Cody’s Law, in March 2025, miraculously, we now have TWO courageous Florida representatives & Senators who have filed and co-sponsor Cody’s Law. Despite this astounding win, the bill still struggles to get into committees that will move it onto Governor Desantis’ desk for signing.

• To help Cody’s Law pass through the legislature and committees needed to place the law on Governor DeSantis’ desk, all citizens should urge Florida Governor Desantis to work with legislators to pass Cody’s Law as soon as possible. Many of the injured remain fighting for their lives and have lost homes, cars, and their dignity as they must scramble to pay for medications and tests!

• Bring your voice from any state, as this law can potentially bring relief to the vaccine injured nationwide. All eyes are on Florida.

Please respectfully write and call these Florida legislators to work to Pass Cody’s Law:

Please consider donating to help us fight to get Cody’s Law passed. We must travel to Tallahassee often and take care of severely vaccine-injured Cody without help from any government sources. Any amount helps! Thank you!

Please donate to help us fight!

Cody before his vaccine injury in 2021. From age 21, Cody could never walk again on his own. He has been mostly confined to his room and our home and has spent most of his twenties fighting for his life. Please help Cody and others like him and write the above politicians, urging them to pass Cody’s Law. It does not add new tax burdens and can save lives. Please pray for Cody.