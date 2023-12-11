A Mother's Anthem

April 2024

March 2024

Congress, the CDC, the FDA, and the HHS have left the vaccine injured in similar legal circumstances to Guantanamo detainees, dehumanized…
A raw, pointed, emotional journal documenting the slow decline of my son, left with terminal illness after his COVID-19 vaccine -and his abandonment by…
  
A mother's anthem
February 2024

Newly Published Pre-Print Details the Evidence of How Their Son Died Suddenly after His COVID-19 Vaccine
– Building The Road to Justice – Victor’s Story
  
A mother's anthem
December 2023

Yale’s 2023 myocarditis study explains that the LNPs are “highly inflammatory,” naming lipids in synergy with RNA as myocarditis “likely…
Yale & Genentech studies show RNA vaccine inflammation irrespective of Nobel Prize "non-inflammatory" RNA Modifications.
  
A mother's anthem
October 2023

Dear Politicians who "Moved on from COVID"
The bereaved, homeless, jobless, and injured have NOT "Moved on from COVID!" Some have died without a voice; others are left with life-threatening…
  
A mother's anthem
🔥Fahrenheit 451 by way of corporatism🔥 Dr. Peter McCullough's book with John Leake, "The Courage to Face COVID-19," was recently "Banned…
In witnessing this “capturing of our freedoms” unfold, I know we all pinch ourselves often and ask ourselves, "What decade are we living in?" Do we have…
  
A mother's anthem
What did lipid/LNP scientists and Kariko say about intramuscular injection and reaction risk when the mRNA vaccine rollout adverse reactions…
Adverse reactions were linked to the lipids (LNPs). The lipids have a 20-year history of adverse events that the consumers were not warned of. Why is…
  
A mother's anthem
Kariko and Weissman Study 2015: They discovered LNP/mRNA injection used during the development of the COVID-19 vaccines did not stay in the…
Why weren't the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine consumers and providers warned that biodistribution was able to be significantly changed/manipulated via…
  
A mother's anthem
Part 4 of 10- The pre-pandemic LNP history vaccine developers likely won't want you to see. LNP (and mRNA) developer studies dating back 20…
Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman, and Peter Cullis mRNA and LNP development studies: Lipid and LNP adverse reactions are more than allergy and anaphylaxis…
  
A mother's anthem
Re: "Straw-manning" tactics used against the freedom movement doctors, scientists, and educators in attempts to discredit them and harm…
Is Straw-manning also used as a “shield" to hide possible hate crimes against disabled vaccine-injured and to dehumanize them? How do we deflect the…
  
A mother's anthem
