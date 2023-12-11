A Mother's Anthem
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
No Vaccine-Injured Patient Left Behind- What is Cody's Law?
Please support our proposed law to help all Vaxx-Injured & Hospital Protocol-Injured -Declared Emergency Countermeasure Injured- who are now disabled…
Jun 20
•
A mother's anthem
42
Share this post
No Vaccine-Injured Patient Left Behind- What is Cody's Law?
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
April 2024
Lament of the Vaxx-Injured
Inspired by Cody and his mother, Heather Hudson, this poem is dedicated to them as well as Brianne Dressen and React19; Real Not Rare; and all the…
Published on Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
•
Apr 12
Dear College Students: Are you being groomed by Big Pharma?
When a government, legacy media, or social media platform “hushes” anyone who speaks up about Big Pharma concerns, drug injury, or illness, is it any…
Apr 7
•
A mother's anthem
108
Share this post
Dear College Students: Are you being groomed by Big Pharma?
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
March 2024
Congress, the CDC, the FDA, and the HHS have left the vaccine injured in similar legal circumstances to Guantanamo detainees, dehumanized…
A raw, pointed, emotional journal documenting the slow decline of my son, left with terminal illness after his COVID-19 vaccine -and his abandonment by…
Mar 31
•
A mother's anthem
159
Share this post
Congress, the CDC, the FDA, and the HHS have left the vaccine injured in similar legal circumstances to Guantanamo detainees, dehumanized, no rights, no redress, and more. U.S. citizens are abandoned.
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
34
February 2024
Newly Published Pre-Print Details the Evidence of How Their Son Died Suddenly after His COVID-19 Vaccine
– Building The Road to Justice – Victor’s Story
Feb 1
•
A mother's anthem
45
Share this post
Newly Published Pre-Print Details the Evidence of How Their Son Died Suddenly after His COVID-19 Vaccine
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
December 2023
Yale’s 2023 myocarditis study explains that the LNPs are “highly inflammatory,” naming lipids in synergy with RNA as myocarditis “likely…
Yale & Genentech studies show RNA vaccine inflammation irrespective of Nobel Prize "non-inflammatory" RNA Modifications.
Dec 11, 2023
•
A mother's anthem
45
Share this post
Yale’s 2023 myocarditis study explains that the LNPs are “highly inflammatory,” naming lipids in synergy with RNA as myocarditis “likely inflammatory driver.”
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
October 2023
Dear Politicians who "Moved on from COVID"
The bereaved, homeless, jobless, and injured have NOT "Moved on from COVID!" Some have died without a voice; others are left with life-threatening…
Oct 25, 2023
•
A mother's anthem
40
Share this post
Dear Politicians who "Moved on from COVID"
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
🔥Fahrenheit 451 by way of corporatism🔥 Dr. Peter McCullough's book with John Leake, "The Courage to Face COVID-19," was recently "Banned…
In witnessing this “capturing of our freedoms” unfold, I know we all pinch ourselves often and ask ourselves, "What decade are we living in?" Do we have…
Oct 11, 2023
•
A mother's anthem
11
Share this post
🔥Fahrenheit 451 by way of corporatism🔥 Dr. Peter McCullough's book with John Leake, "The Courage to Face COVID-19," was recently "Banned" on Amazon.
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
What did lipid/LNP scientists and Kariko say about intramuscular injection and reaction risk when the mRNA vaccine rollout adverse reactions…
Adverse reactions were linked to the lipids (LNPs). The lipids have a 20-year history of adverse events that the consumers were not warned of. Why is…
Oct 7, 2023
•
A mother's anthem
21
Share this post
What did lipid/LNP scientists and Kariko say about intramuscular injection and reaction risk when the mRNA vaccine rollout adverse reactions initiated a safety signal? What did animal studies show?
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Kariko and Weissman Study 2015: They discovered LNP/mRNA injection used during the development of the COVID-19 vaccines did not stay in the…
Why weren't the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine consumers and providers warned that biodistribution was able to be significantly changed/manipulated via…
Oct 6, 2023
•
A mother's anthem
31
Share this post
Kariko and Weissman Study 2015: They discovered LNP/mRNA injection used during the development of the COVID-19 vaccines did not stay in the muscle, describing lipid distribution altered by injection.
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Part 4 of 10- The pre-pandemic LNP history vaccine developers likely won't want you to see. LNP (and mRNA) developer studies dating back 20…
Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman, and Peter Cullis mRNA and LNP development studies: Lipid and LNP adverse reactions are more than allergy and anaphylaxis…
Oct 5, 2023
•
A mother's anthem
22
Share this post
Part 4 of 10- The pre-pandemic LNP history vaccine developers likely won't want you to see. LNP (and mRNA) developer studies dating back 20 years tell a different story than "safe and effective"
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Re: "Straw-manning" tactics used against the freedom movement doctors, scientists, and educators in attempts to discredit them and harm…
Is Straw-manning also used as a “shield" to hide possible hate crimes against disabled vaccine-injured and to dehumanize them? How do we deflect the…
Oct 2, 2023
•
A mother's anthem
26
Share this post
Re: "Straw-manning" tactics used against the freedom movement doctors, scientists, and educators in attempts to discredit them and harm them.
amothersanthem.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
© 2024 A mother's anthem
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts